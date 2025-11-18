😮Legend! Besides being the UFC’s most powerful knockout artist, CARLOS PRATES saved the fight by dodging an EYE POKE. 😮

this photo shows how freaking accurate Prates is.

dude is legit.
 
This is why Jon Jones is the GOAT... 100% accuracy rate.
 
I'm not sure, but I think we didn't have a single eye poke since Aspinall x Gane.

We can see Leon tried, but Prates dodged.

Maybe the majority of eye pokes are really intentional...
 
We recently looked at 7 of the best and in nearly 200 fights, only one suffered an eye poke. It was GSP and it was bad, but he manned up and still won that fight.

I think what it is is, that the top level guys just do not let people put fingers in theirs eyes. And anyone that grew up anywhere where scrapping was part of the deal learned this very early on.

Any word from Tommy?
 
oski said:
How many times did they poke someone?
Maybe if someone is not a PoS, he doesn't poke other people.
I think PoS should be banned from MMA competition.
 
