Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 32,746
- Reaction score
- 94,830
ONE Championship returns with its weekly showcase, as ONE Friday Fights 59 features an action-packed lineup this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It promises a spectacle that is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.
Hometown hero Yamin PK Saenchai engages in combat with French-Algerian sensation Joachim Ouraghi in an explosive flyweight muay thai clash that serves as the marquee attraction. The clash figures to trigger animated responses from fans, considering both fighters are coming off explosive showcases in their previous appearances. The stakes are at an all-time high since a victory for either fighter will solidify their status as a legitimate threat in the divisional landscape. Before the flyweights take center stage, former three-division Rajadamnern Stadium champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai squares off against promotional newcomer Petnamngam PK Saenchai in a 130-pound catchweight muay thai feature. To add to the allure of the event and ignite the fervent anticipation of fans further, muay thai prodigy Siwakorn PK Saenchai takes on Shakhriyor Jurayev in a 140-pound catchweight tilt.
ONE Friday Fights 59 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
135: Yamin P.K.Saenchai vs. Joachim Ouraghi (MT)
130: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. PetchnamNgam P.K.Saenchai (MT)
128: Rambong Sor Terapat vs. Petchphupa Aekpujean (MT)
125: Kaimookkao Wor.Jakrawut vs. Petchparuhat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (MT)
118: Pettasuea Seeopal vs. Prom Yor Andaman (MT)
125: Luapong Kaewsamrit vs. Yodkitti FiatPathum (MT)
140: Siwakorn PK Saenchai vs. Shakhriyor Juraev (MT)
126: Copter Sor Sommai vs. Takuma Ota (MT)
132: Petsimok PK Saenchai vs. Yuki Kasahara (MT)
122: Petchnamkhong Mongkolpetch vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Zayundin Suleymanov (MMA)
155: Su Hwan Oh vs. Kazumichi Murai (MMA)
How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 59
ONE Championship returns with its weekly showcase this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com