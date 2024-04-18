PBP 🔴Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 59 'Yamin vs. Ouraghi', 4/19 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,746
Reaction score
94,830


DVVcKNs.jpeg


ONE Championship returns with its weekly showcase, as ONE Friday Fights 59 features an action-packed lineup this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It promises a spectacle that is sure to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Hometown hero Yamin PK Saenchai engages in combat with French-Algerian sensation Joachim Ouraghi in an explosive flyweight muay thai clash that serves as the marquee attraction. The clash figures to trigger animated responses from fans, considering both fighters are coming off explosive showcases in their previous appearances. The stakes are at an all-time high since a victory for either fighter will solidify their status as a legitimate threat in the divisional landscape. Before the flyweights take center stage, former three-division Rajadamnern Stadium champion Yodthongthai Sor Sommai squares off against promotional newcomer Petnamngam PK Saenchai in a 130-pound catchweight muay thai feature. To add to the allure of the event and ignite the fervent anticipation of fans further, muay thai prodigy Siwakorn PK Saenchai takes on Shakhriyor Jurayev in a 140-pound catchweight tilt.

ONE Friday Fights 59 streams live to Sherdog.com at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:


THE LINEUP

135: Yamin P.K.Saenchai vs. Joachim Ouraghi (MT)
130: Yodthongthai Sor Sommai vs. PetchnamNgam P.K.Saenchai (MT)
128: Rambong Sor Terapat vs. Petchphupa Aekpujean (MT)
125: Kaimookkao Wor.Jakrawut vs. Petchparuhat Sitnayoktaweeptaphong (MT)
118: Pettasuea Seeopal vs. Prom Yor Andaman (MT)
125: Luapong Kaewsamrit vs. Yodkitti FiatPathum (MT)
140: Siwakorn PK Saenchai vs. Shakhriyor Juraev (MT)
126: Copter Sor Sommai vs. Takuma Ota (MT)
132: Petsimok PK Saenchai vs. Yuki Kasahara (MT)
122: Petchnamkhong Mongkolpetch vs. Ikko Ota (MT)
125: Avazbek Kholmirzaev vs. Zayundin Suleymanov (MMA)
155: Su Hwan Oh vs. Kazumichi Murai (MMA)

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 59

ONE Championship returns with its weekly showcase this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
** All credits to @Kryptt for his tags **

rxWcHXC.gif


sg0Fv28.gif


@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@STAY GOLD
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS
 
Gio said:
** All credits to @Kryptt for his tags **

rxWcHXC.gif


sg0Fv28.gif


@PurpleStorm
@bigwaverider
@Violent Violin
@Dick
@Ares Black
@Hellowhosthat
@EndlessCritic
@Thundarr
@Minnja
@DonQ94
@TCE
@BroRogan
@Jose Beehive
@CC27
@SCTwins
@muaythaidon1
@europe1
@NicholasJBasile
@CallMeCasual
@Sono07
@Sixstring
@PudzianFighter
@Pepy
@Bakayoko
@Koniradi98
@Andrey Kamensky
@BEATDOWNS
@LHWBelt
@Royce's Gi
@MMA4Life
@Trax
@Carrotman23
@Richard Fannin
@mS_?
@MGS
@CleverNameEh
@MusterX
@Simian Raticus
@Pakman
@Paynebringer
@SKYNET
@Dillydilly
@Gio
@Milkcarton42
@10mm
@RicardinhoPT
@Axe720
@Substance Abuse
@BFoe
@Brueskie
@Kyojiro Kagenuma
@CrocopHKtotheballs
@Linelo
@NationWideNinja
@fortheo
@Kaynan
@Gensoking
@Carsormyr
@Toothy
@wwkirk
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN
@BooBoyMan
@thiagoop
@Volador
@neandertal
@g*r*b
@Bradillac
@Stop Being Greedy
@hart Break Kick 97
@Hanri
@HanoverFist33
@Cherry
@Afrikan
@Buff
@kingmob6
@Jason7227
@kibz
@Mask Of Winters
@wufabufa
@Jackonfire
@TempleoftheDog
@Espresso
@ThaiPlumRillo
@Prologue
@Dude Incredible
@helax
@TheBigJuicyGuy
@Char Jawz
@Marko Polo
@svmr_db
@Shay Brennan
@rode68
@Sensee
@Bobby Boulders
@Pizza Werewolf
@SenorFranko
@Stump
@StonedLemur
@bootsy
@BoxerMaurits
@STAY GOLD
@KDR by RNC
@TXstriker
@MuffinsAppletree
@Doughie99
@MeatWagon06
@NinjaCat870
@Poirierfan
@tornado362
@aerius
@don't ask
@ryun253
@usernamee
@GueseGuy
@xhaydenx
@LiQuiD42
@ArmanHypeTrain
@NewLockGuy
@Ladder Master
@Siver!
@TITS
Click to expand...
I think I saw a Japanese porno like this. Good luck Gio! Make sure you got alot of coconut oil on hand.
 
r4ymo.gif

Good Morning Sherbrethren, I'm in. I bet I have missed some good fights, will rewind later.
 
Results: Petnamkhong Mongkolpet def. Ikko Ota—Unanimous Decision



Up next: Petsimok PK Saenchai vs. Yuki Kasahara (MT 132)
 
Japan representing well, Ota putting it on Copter (kind of feel bad after hearing Copters backstory).
 
Hey, everyone! Hope you're having a great Friday! I'm catching the last hour of this while I work out. Good stuff so far (as usual).

Stamp's got a fight coming up soon, definitely catching that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gio
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 55 'Avatar vs. Nabati', 3/15 (8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT)
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 48 ‘Kongthoranee vs. Mazoriev’ (7:30 a.m. ET)
2 3
Replies
56
Views
3K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 53 Petsukumvit vs Kongsuk 2/23 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
MFridley
PBP Free Live Stream: ONE Friday Fights 52 Kulabdam vs Lobo 2/16 (7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT)
4 5 6
Replies
100
Views
5K
PurpleStorm
PurpleStorm
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
PBP ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs Superbon Sherdog Discussion 12/22 7:30AM *** Free Live HD Prelims Stream ***
4 5 6
Replies
106
Views
8K
Sasha
Sasha

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,670
Messages
55,433,230
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top