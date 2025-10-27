Welcome to “Democracy: The Two-Party Dumpster Fire Edition -- Extended Cut with Director’s Commentary, Remastered for Idiocy & Total Lack of Awareness -- now streaming as Season 247 of Outrage! The Musical -- and soon to be a featured all-midgets-only Pornhub Special (members-only, limited edition, terms and conditions apply, one per customer) -- and introducing the never-ending DLC update Lobbyists Strike Back and the bonus spin-off Make Everyone Groan Again” -- Because democracy deserves the full parody treatment. (Brought to you by Carl’s Jr.)



(D) blames (R) for everything wrong with the world -- (R) return the favor -- and the rest of us get stuck footing the "bill" for their monthly therapy sessions -- Relax, hear me out...



Both sides call it democracy -- but it’s really pro wrestling with better actors and better "promo" work. The system feeds on division because peace doesn’t trend -- (Sorry.. I meant "sell") -- If you'd open your eyes past the blind party politics for 5 fuckin' seconds, you would clearly see that they don’t run anything on results -- they run on fear + outrage -- and the joy of making the other side the "enemy".



I do love that both parties swear they’re fighting evil -- and I completely agree with that logic! You know why? -- Because they’re fighting each other.



They sell us the fantasy that half the country is made of "villains". Pick your flavor -- you want some fuckin' "woke Marxists" or "fascist rednecks" -- Front and center! Meanwhile, behind the velvet curtain of "democracy" -- lobbyists hand politicians their scripts -- and the only thing getting proper screwed is the taxpayer. They even ghostwrite the outrage for both sides -- doing the "thinking" for you! (What should I be mad at today?) The very same corporations then bankroll both campaigns (lookin' at you ExxonMobil) -- and exploit tax loopholes. Funny -- we (almost) never close those no matter who wins... Ya ain't voting for leadership anymore -- you’re picking your preferred crooked salesman (Jeez, sorry again -- I mean "salesperson" -- gotta be politically correct) for the same broken system... and they have you actually cheering for it!



While these two cults scream at each other (yeah -- cults, I didn’t stutter) the rest of the country is rotting from the inside out. Housing? Un-affordable. Healthcare? A trench-warfare hostage taking punchline. Infrastructure? Well -- We climbed from a C-minus to a C recently -- fuck yeah, America! -- Gold star for mediocrity! Slowly becoming a 3rd world country in designer merch -- strutting around in (D) or (R) branded gear -- while wearing a hospital gown underneath and pretending it’s a cape. How's that for optics?



We're witnessing this in action right now -- Congress can’t pass basic legislation without treating it like hostage negotiations -- (well, unless it’s military funding, then it passes overnight -- keep that machine rolling!) -- The two-party system doesn’t "solve" problems anymore -- it fuckin' makes them -- then sells you the cure. Every issue is an excuse to keep that war going -- Left, right -- doesn’t matter. The middle and lower class bleeds while the billionaires buy a new yacht -- then rub their junk in your face as they park it in a tax haven -- but they ain't stopping there... they go and name the boat "Trickle Down" -- cute name -- brutal metaphor.



Being an independent-centrist isn’t "riding the fence" -- it’s standing midfield while both sides use trebuchets to launch literal shit at each other... It’s not indecision -- it’s perspective. My only function in this obviously self-aware rant, is to at least ask that people take a few minutes each day -- and think outside of party lines. That's it. There is no hidden narrative or agenda. If you can't go outside that simple parameter to explore lines of inquiry, reason, logic, or even just a quick subject "deep dive" -- then you need to ask yourself what you actually contribute to the overall functionality of this democracy. Also -- just a suggestion, look more into local community, city, and state facets. Not everything is federal level shit. (Well, the crimes the politicians commit might be)



Real center-independentism (comical syllables, right?) isn’t “duh, indecision” -- it’s looking at things saying “both sides sure as shit look dumb, and here's why...” -- It’s also the courage to say, “maybe compromise isn’t cowardice -- maybe it’s progress” (What a fuckin' concept!) The infrastructure bill? -- Bipartisan. Veteran care expansion? -- Bipartisan. Criminal justice reform? -- Bipartisan. Iraq War vote? -- Bipar... errr... whoops. PATRIOT Act.... (Ok, so we fuck up from time to time -- silly humans)



Almost every real "improvement" this country’s made in the past decade (keeping things positive) came from two sides shutting the fuck up long enough to work together --That’s not weakness -- That’s what adults do when the kids are done screaming. Funny thing is -- compromise used to be called "governing". Back when Congress still acted like a workplace instead of a reality show audition that is...



So yeah -- anyone can mock "centrist-independents" -- Keep calling them "fence sitters" while your “team” gives itself stroke jobs over "wins" -- Taking a step back and realizing how absurd both sides are ain't the fuckin' "fence sitting" you perceive it to be -- it’s the foundation -- and it’s cracking under "two-party" bullshit.



Intercenterpendentenism (good lord, the word salad never ends) ain't the problem -- or yer enemy -- they represent the poor bastard with the shovel cleaning the shit off the field from whatever left vs right trebuchet shit flinging fest is happening -- I call that a commendable effort so that the "game" can move forward. -- The enemy isn't fellow Americans -- it’s the system that bullshitted you into thinking division and hatred were "patriotic" -- Try looking at it without party blinders -- just for a few minutes a day.



Ah yeah, what a rant indeed -- but where the fuck are the solutions!?! You want “solutions”?!? Fine -- they’re not fuckin’ complicated. I have to rapid fire this -- because they're quasi-impossible... but I think using your imagination outside of the party is the real first obstacle that isn't easily cleared.



Start by locking lobbyists out of the goddamn building (that should go over quite well). Make campaigns run on public money instead of billionaire sugar daddies (Can hear them agreeing with me now, can't you?) and throw ranked choice voting into the mix so we’re not stuck picking between "Tweedle(D)umb" and "Tweedleco(R)rupt" every couple years (If everything comes down to two dipshits -- is that "really" the "best we can do") Tax loopholes? -- Fuckin torch ’em! Congressional term limits? Hell yes! Slap that shit on there! It’s not rocket science -- it’s just honesty -- which is why it’ll never pass the House (alternate reality not included)



We could start fixing it all tomorrow -- Imagine the wonders of possibility if the left and right stopped jerking off to outrage long enough to build something together that actually fuckin' works. -- Now get your ass back to your regularly scheduled outrage programming...