📢 Sherdog Heavies Weekly Discussion Thread

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Sherdog-Heavies-Weekly-Discuss-22-01-2026.gif


Fight Night Edition

Hey there Heavies Crew and Welcome to the Sherdog Heavies Weekly Discussion Thread!

You are free to chat about anything here - whether it's fight related or anything that's on your mind or interests you.

10716243400_02-21_Toyota_Center_1200x630-bd34c8e11e.jpg


Please follow rules and be respectful & civil!



just-bleed.gif






RULES:
- General Forum Rules still apply
- No flaming
- Political posts may be deleted and may get you thread banned
- Please use spoiler tags for NSFW content or large images
- Tag your friends, cheers and have fun!

Keith and Ben preview UFC Vegas 113 with detailed predictions and picks for all 12 fights.

0:00 Intro: Back to Base
3:57 Klaudia Szygula (7-2) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (13-7)
11:50 Muin Gafurov (20-6) vs. Jakub Wiklacz (17-3-2)
18:21 Cong Wang (8-1) vs. Eduarda Moura (12-1)
25:37 Said Nurmagomedov (18-5) vs. Javid Basharat (14-2, 1 NC)
35:44 Bruna Brasil (11-5-1) vs. Ketlen Souza (15-6)
43:54 Dustin Jacoby (21-9-1) vs. Julius Walker (7-1)
53:55 Alex Morono (24-12, 1 NC) vs. Daniil Donchenko (12-2)
1:00:06 Jean Matsumoto (17-1) vs. Farid Basharat (14-0)
1:10:32 Michal Oleksiejczuk (21-9, 1 NC) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (17-10, 1 NC)
1:18:01 Jailton Almeida (22-4) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (12-3-1, 1 NC)
1:28:33 Amir Albazi (17-2) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (35-5, 1 NC)
1:44:29 Mario Bautista (16-3) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (23-3)
1:55:38 A quick rundown of all the picks

Horiguchi and Almeida mean I'm more intersted in this fight night than the last two numbered UFCs. God damn they're in a bleak place, quality-wise.
 
don't ask said:
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN famous for his work on the doggy speed bag
Click to expand...
Funny you mention that because recently I have improved my speed bag numbers, remember before I used to be able to do 237 punches per second on the speed bag? well now I am on to 251 punches per second on the speed bag, I guess its that fast twitch muscle I have, very explosive

funny-cat-gif-333-09.gif
 
Why the hell is Priscila Cachoeira still in the UFC? She’s 5-7 in the org. And hasn’t beaten anybody worth a damn. And Cachoeira tried to gouge Gillian’s eyes out, to escape a choke. She’s not even in the top 15. I know the words “not UFC level” don’t really mean much anymore. But, she’s no good. And as a bonus to the company.. A DWCS signee would be much cheaper.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Funny you mention that because recently I have improved my speed bag numbers, remember before I used to be able to do 237 punches per second on the speed bag? well now I am on to 251 punches per second on the speed bag, I guess its that fast twitch muscle I have, very explosive

funny-cat-gif-333-09.gif
Click to expand...
Don't forget @Kung Fu Kowboy was supposed to be training with you during this footage, but he got distracted with his grappling warm-up:

e0s7l1t28ihg1.jpeg
 
