Rumored 📢 Official Proposal for the Restoration of Glory Upon MMA Through Power Slap Regulations! (AKA FOUL MEGATHREAD)📢

Was you been in support strict enforcement of rules in UFC, as seen in Power Slap?

  • Yes, I support this unity between UFC and Power Slap

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • No, I detest Power Slap and hope for additional shameful act in future.

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • Undecided

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 🖕🏿/🖕🏽

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 🖕🏻/🖕

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
PaddyO'malley

PaddyO'malley

#GreaterMcGregor for new McGregor
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 30, 2022
Messages
7,716
Reaction score
14,362
Greetings all of my #UFCFriend,


I am PaddyO’malley, Sherdog Ambassador of The Global Phenomenon of #PowerSlap for English and Canadan language. Please excuse my English of mine, as I realize it was no so good this days ahaha 👃🏾🩸

I was here for to demand that UFC must adopt Power Slap rules to uphold the dignity, safety, and honor of Our Great Sport. Many much poster they suggest this, and I believe this it was necessary measure for combat this plague of #CowardlyTactics , which it was corrupt the recent outcomes in battle.

In the last two event, the bastard eyepoke was the deciding factor, granting undeserved victory to dishonorable combatants while reducing eyesight of the otherwise Courageous victim.

Tomorrow witness we was the Poatan vs Ankalaev battle, which maybe was end in foul also, according to expert statistical analysis of recent datas.


This disgrace it MUST become rectify with immediate action. Below I outline new UFC rules for referee, effective immediately:

The Plan for the Restoration of Honor in the Beloved Sport of UFC:

1️⃣ Immediate & Ruthless Punishment for Wrongdoings 🧑🏿‍⚖️🙅🏿‍♂️☝🏿
  • Each every foul, without exception, must punish offender 1 point, regardless of intention!
  • Possibility of immediate free open-hand strike against the violator, as was established for the Shameful Act of Flinching in Power Slap #FlinchingSonOfABitch
(Power Slap Juche, sec 7.2 “Striker Fouls”)


2️⃣Unrelenting Surveillance of Competitors 👀🔬
  • All combatants must be under strict observation by appointed officials to ensure lawful engagement.
  • Referees who possess proven leadership and unbreakable commitment to safety (possibly Mark Smith, High-Ranking Official) they will become support by additional comrade positioned on-side of cage for immediate cooperation with the leading referee-comrade.
This was also reduce blood spit technique and fish-hooker perform by the likes of cheating combatant and fake Power Slap fan Michael Chandler and others.

(sec 11, “Referees”)


3️⃣ Mandatory Disqualification for Repeat Offenders with Potential Punishment Leading into Next Battle 🤬🚨304🚨
  • 2 fouls in three round battle or three fouls in 5-rd battle = Immediate DQ! #Afuera
  • If foul was result in inability of opposition to continue, the offender MUST begin next battle in position disadvantage. In Power Slap they was give up right for coin toss victory and must slap 2nd. In MMA, I suggest opponent shall choose where competition will begin in preliminary round (round 1).
(Dan Hellie, Senior Power Slap Commentator)


Certainly was become more result in many much DQs at first, but once this it become enforce with Strength, violations almost they was disappear. Such strong adherence to ruleset was bigly success in Power Slap and was lead to additional honorable #Victory .

Lastly, but not immediate, I was suggested Compulsory Training & Education for referee in these newly adopting mindset, though we must first see who was worthy of leading the many informative seminar for the betterment of the Great Sport. Mark Smith he was worthy candidate given his unrelenting dedication to clean sports as evidence by involving in Power Slap. This can become rain check in 6 month if UFC was so poor they cannot afford.



Please to add any opinion or suggest below. I was been eager for your contributions to this next step in UFC history. Together we shall reach bone-to-find Prosperity once again in MMA.


Also, if you was enjoy Honor in Sport, please watch the Power Slap 12 on Today and support #GreaterMcGregor as he battle against Robert Trujillo for inaugural LW champion ship.

6pm LAX 9pm TDot live and FREE on rumble YouTube 🫵🏿👀
 
I read the thread title and KNEW who it was.....
LoL Never Change Paddy... Never Change...
 
