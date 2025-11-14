News 🏆 Dana White confirms that the winner of Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales fight gets the next title shot at 170 lbs.

If Brady wins, absolutely. If Morales wins...IDK. Still seems like maybe he should need one more win? Maybe not...beating Brady would be massive. But we also have Belal/Garry happening soon. Winner of that will be chirping too.
 
It's Brady's time. And if anyone is gonna challenge Islam at 170, Brady might be the only one physical enough.


Also, anyone catch Morlales earlier?

morales-lol.gif


LMAO
 
I don't know who either of these fighters are. And they are fighting for the 170 belt next? lol
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I don't know who either of these fighters are. And they are fighting for the 170 belt next? lol
You don't know who Sean Brady is? He's ranked #2 in the division lol. Morales a bit farther down at like #7 or 8 but he's headlined a fight night card (vs Burns).
 
mkess101 said:
You don't know who Sean Brady is? He's ranked #2 in the division lol. Morales a bit farther down at like #7 or 8 but he's headlined a fight night card (vs Burns).
I vaguely remember hearing his name, something along the lines of he is a boring fighter? But thats about it. I don't remember watching any of his fights.
 
