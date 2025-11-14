AMAZINGUFC
I think the best scenario for this Islam vs. Topuria fight would be for Islam to relinquish the belt and have a super fight at a catchweight.After Topuria... or Usman
In my view, his inactivity will cause him a delay.He retired?
Well, perhaps. Hopefully not though.In my view, his inactivity will cause him a delay.
It's a shame because he already deserved it.
I don't know who either of these fighters are. And they are fighting for the 170 belt next? lol
I vaguely remember hearing his name, something along the lines of he is a boring fighter? But thats about it. I don't remember watching any of his fights.You don't know who Sean Brady is? He's ranked #2 in the division lol. Morales a bit farther down at like #7 or 8 but he's headlined a fight night card (vs Burns).