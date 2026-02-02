⛷️ Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 🇮🇹

- I don't care at all about winter olympics (while i usually follow normal ones) and feel organization is bit weird, like they wanted at all cost it in Milan but we don't have much to do with winter sports... to give idea, last decent snowfall we got happened like in 2020- woman was bit more interested (not her, but lot of her family had figure skating tradition) but ticket prices for stuff she wanted to see were bit ridicolous so f them- traffic will be ridicolous, is bad already without olympics- our city don't deserve more spotlight, current mayor is everything a sane person should not want (yet he won his second run lol, can't fix stupid)+ On bright side will bring tourism, money and hotties in the city wich is good+ i can work in smartworking so traffic does'nt bother me at all+ may push people discover some cool areas of northern Italy beyond usual ones, italian alps are kinda underrated as people usually think about swiss or austrian ones