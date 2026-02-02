  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

⛷️ Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026 🇮🇹

650lb Sumo

@Silver

@Silver
Aug 25, 2021
14,254
34,876
wfqktqiztklodk3kpahb




tdy_news_8a_craig_melvin_milan_oly_mascots_250212-ob6ns7.jpg


6-22 February

8 sports
93 teams (92 countries + an 'international category' for Russians and Belarussians)
116 events
2,871 athletes

Ski Mountaineering makes its debut



Official song:



Norway have won the last two and will probably win this time too. Hopefully another country - Germany perhaps - can make things interesting. If the UK gets >5 medals I'd be pleased.
 
650lb Sumo said:
@Bacco do you have tickets? 🎟️ How are you feeling about the host's chances? 🤔
- I don't care at all about winter olympics (while i usually follow normal ones) and feel organization is bit weird, like they wanted at all cost it in Milan but we don't have much to do with winter sports... to give idea, last decent snowfall we got happened like in 2020
- woman was bit more interested (not her, but lot of her family had figure skating tradition) but ticket prices for stuff she wanted to see were bit ridicolous so f them
- traffic will be ridicolous, is bad already without olympics
- our city don't deserve more spotlight, current mayor is everything a sane person should not want (yet he won his second run lol, can't fix stupid)

+ On bright side will bring tourism, money and hotties in the city wich is good
+ i can work in smartworking so traffic does'nt bother me at all
+ may push people discover some cool areas of northern Italy beyond usual ones, italian alps are kinda underrated as people usually think about swiss or austrian ones
 
My heart goes out to Lindsey Vonn. She was crushing it all season. Made a podium in every single race, apparently.

Then she crashes in her last race before the Olympics with only a week to go. Not sure if she'll be able to compete. Heartbreaking.
 
Bacco said:
+ On bright side will bring tourism, money and hotties in the city wich is good
+ i can work in smartworking so traffic does'nt bother me at all
Just don't go to a bar at a large shopping mall where your boss might be when you are supposed to be working. :rolleyes:
 
Northern Italy is amazing. AS @Bacco said, most people think of Switzerland and Austria but don't think about Italy when it comes to the Alps. Italy is much, much cheaper than Switzerland.
 
Russia still banned and this is probably Ovi's last year. This is why we kneel.
 
what a ride that would be.
AT_AT201110111109893AR.jpg

but in the meantime, she took time to go to the prom with Senor Nerdanez?
 
