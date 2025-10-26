⚠️Eyepokes - Let's talk about the real problem.⚠️

How many fights have been ruined due to eye pokes?
How many more will there be?
It is a fact that dirty, dishonest fighters use this as a strategy.
Are we waiting for a fighter to go blind?

It's crazy that in the name of trolling or being a fanboy there are people who subvert the order of things and blame the victim and don't point out the problem.

But as Batman says, this world is capable of creating horrible creatures...

So as not to just stay in the field of complaints, I propose that at every UFC event that a sherdogger goes to, if you can, show one of these gloves to Dana White, until he does something...

1000146410.jpg
Pride gloves

1761514746173.jpeg
Bellator Glove
1761514763685.jpeg
 
If they changed it now people might look at Jones' record again and start noticing things. Unless they're OK with him catching more flak I'd think they're gonna be consistent, and it doesn't seem like they're see Jones as having outlived his usefulness. He's still a promotional tool.
 
There is little incentive to keep your hands closed. This whole "intentional or not" nonsense needs to be killed.

In rare cases, you can argue an eyepoke is accidental. Define what those cases are and outside of that - deduct a point right away.

Do that, and fighters will train to avoid eyepokes at all costs.
 
If one fighter holds his hand out at range within a foot of his opponent's face and with fingers splayed or pointed toward his opponent's face, the opponent has a 15 second window where small joint manipulation is no longer a foul.

A few broken fingers will solve the problem right quick.
 
Rorschachxx said:
There is little incentive to keep your hands closed. This whole "intentional or not" nonsense needs to be killed.

In rare cases, you can argue an eyepoke is accidental. Define what those cases are and outside of that - deduct a point right away.

Do that, and fighters will train to avoid eyepokes at all costs.
Solid point.


No other sport gives a shit about intent.
A foul is a foul.


"Roughing the passer #76 defense. 5 yard penalty."

"Ref I'm sorry I didn't MEAN to smash him."

"Oh OK... just put the ball back where it was and forget all about it."
 
Officials just need to be more strict and consistent when enforcing eye-pokes…

A single warning for reaching with fingers extended, and then a point deduction when they do it again…

Instead, we hear refs constantly tell fighters “watch your fingers” without anything being done when the fighters don’t comply…

It should be this way for illegal strikes and fence grabs as well…
 
They must have a contract with someone. I don't think they're going to breach it for something insignificant to them like fighter safety.

And you can see the Japanese quality in the PRIDE gloves. Makes the UFC gloves look like something on a flea market table.
 
They are fouls and only mma allows them because of the extreme tough guy attitude top down. Dana looks down on guys who quit but his pink ass would quit. Mma is the opposite of the nba. In this sport the guy who commits the foul gets the free throws.
 
Please tell me what advantage Cyril got from putting his fingers on toms face? just ban fingers to the face in the stand-up fighting phase.
 
