⚠️Eyepokes - Let's talk about the real problem.⚠️

How many fights have been ruined due to eye pokes?
How many more will there be?
It is a fact that dirty, dishonest fighters use this as a strategy.
Are we waiting for a fighter to go blind?
It's crazy that in the name of trolling or being a fanboy there are people who subvert the order of things and blame the victim and don't point out the problem.
But as Batman says, this world is capable of creating horrible creatures...
So as not to just stay in the field of complaints, I propose that at every UFC event that a sherdogger goes to, if you can, show one of these gloves to Dana White, until he does something...
Pride gloves
Bellator Glove
