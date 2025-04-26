This thread is meant to discuss fighting styles, past performances & who you think may win and how... (Please no disrespectful banter. Let's talk about fights)Prates: From what I've seen this guy consistently KOs people with several walk-offs!! He's long like Gary which will cause problems for his opponent and has a competent ground gameHis footwork is fantastic. He turns corners well and counters like Anderson Silva (without any messing around / dancing). He's offensive too, investing in heavy body shots (kicks & knees) and throws vicious straights (his left mainly). He reminds me a bit of Dakota Ditcheva in these regardsHe has a common opponent in Niel Magny who he schooled before sleeping him. Now, I am a decade long Magny hater, but he is no pushover. The man stifles opps with a strong clinch game & neutralizing (although boring) ground work. i.e: He's rarely finished.Despite having less UFC experience, I see him as the favorite and can certainly finish Garry (by KO)Garry: He's got the tools to be great, but has frustrated me with his clinch heavy approach. He's a smart fighter and I don't blame him for not wanting to get hit (that's the point). He's also competent on the ground, long limbed and capable of finishing everywhere. However, he's shown to be very cautious when he's outmatched in any area of the game. He lost to a compromised Shavkhat, was afraid to engage with MVP (losing the striking exchanges IMO) and barely took a decision from Magny (their only mutual opponent). His best win thus far was vs Geoff Neal (via split dec)He's certainly capable of winning this fight and I believe he has the "I.Q." to do it. Unfortunately I believe his path to victory is to employ a heavy clinch game to another boring decision. I hope that doesn't occur*Nevermind the thumbnail; I couldn't find very inclusive highlights for himTL;DR?? Nerd by devastating KO, ending any Machado-Garry title aspirations