Ian Garry vs Carlos Prates (Serious, Respectful Discussion)

This thread is meant to discuss fighting styles, past performances & who you think may win and how... (Please no disrespectful banter. Let's talk about fights)

Prates: From what I've seen this guy consistently KOs people with several walk-offs!! He's long like Gary which will cause problems for his opponent and has a competent ground game🥋
His footwork is fantastic. He turns corners well and counters like Anderson Silva (without any messing around / dancing). He's offensive too, investing in heavy body shots (kicks & knees) and throws vicious straights (his left mainly). He reminds me a bit of Dakota Ditcheva in these regards🤓
He has a common opponent in Niel Magny who he schooled before sleeping him. Now, I am a decade long Magny hater, but he is no pushover. The man stifles opps with a strong clinch game & neutralizing (although boring) ground work. i.e: He's rarely finished.
Despite having less UFC experience, I see him as the favorite and can certainly finish Garry (by KO)🥊


Garry: He's got the tools to be great, but has frustrated me with his clinch heavy approach. He's a smart fighter and I don't blame him for not wanting to get hit (that's the point). He's also competent on the ground, long limbed and capable of finishing everywhere. However, he's shown to be very cautious when he's outmatched in any area of the game. He lost to a compromised Shavkhat, was afraid to engage with MVP (losing the striking exchanges IMO) and barely took a decision from Magny (their only mutual opponent). His best win thus far was vs Geoff Neal (via split dec)🤷🏽‍♂️
He's certainly capable of winning this fight and I believe he has the "I.Q." to do it. Unfortunately I believe his path to victory is to employ a heavy clinch game to another boring decision. I hope that doesn't occur😴
TL;DR?? Nerd by devastating KO, ending any Machado-Garry title aspirations💥📉🛑
 
I think this is really great matchmaking and the fact that it's five rounds makes it even more interesting.


Garry has very little hype but he has beaten a bunch of good opponents and accepted a short notice fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov, and it was relatively competitive.

Prates has been destroying his opponents but he hasn't fought anyone at the top of the division. The fact that he smokes cigarettes might actually be an issue at this level of competition. If Garry turn it into a grind it could get really bad for Prates.

It will be interesting to see how Garry chooses to fight Prates. He is a good striker in his own right but the smart thing to do is probably to clinch and wear him down. This fight could turn into a real slog. But it might also be a high-level striking match.

I suppose there's only one way to find out.
 
It's a great fight to see where Prates fits in the WW pecking order. If Prates can defend td's I see him winning via ko rd 3, if he can't Garry has a clear path to a decision victory. My money is on Prates.
Yeah if Prates KOs Garry he will announce himself as a legitimate contender in the division, but if Garry shuts him down he probably won't ever get his hype back.
 
Yeah if Prates KOs Garry he will announce himself as a legitimate contender in the division, but if Garry shuts him down he probably won't ever get his hype back.
Agreed, if Garry can get him down consistently then Prates has no business vs anyone at the top of the division. Whatever happens i think winner should face the winner of Buckley v Usman.
 
It's an Interesting Match up, Prates size and length are great gifts at WW along with his punching power, but garry is a crafty fighter who has skills where ever it goes. Prates is for sure the harder hitter and bigger striker, but it's a matter of if he can keep the fight in his wheelhouse because Garry is good at controlling which direction a fight goes. Prates is going to have to keep his foot on the pedal the whole time and never let garry get fully comfortable.
 
Carlos is a very interesting prospect. Unorthodox, exciting, finishes fights, and part of a camp with lots of hype. Can either of them make a splash in the title picture? Knockout would very nice here, but there's a chance this goes the distance.
 
Agreed, if Garry can get him down consistently then Prates has no business vs anyone at the top of the division. Whatever happens i think winner should face the winner of Buckley v Usman.
Dang, I forgot Usman just agreed to fight Buckley.
One thing I'll say about "bad knees" Kamaru, is he isn't afraid to be a stepping stone to any of these new up and comers. J-Buck is nasty on the feet and strong in clinch. I hope Marty has another competitive showing.
 
The trevon giles fight was interesting cause he was getting the better of prates for quite a while. Prates also did nothing to defend against oblique kicks.
Tbf that was Prates first fight in the UFC and Giles was like 10+ fights deep in the promotion with wins over guys like Dolidze, you don’t usually see debuting guys KO vets who can still win like that.
 
Tbf that was Prates first fight in the UFC and Giles was like 10+ fights deep in the promotion with wins over guys like Dolidze, you don’t usually see debuting guys KO vets who can still win like that.
Yeah when the UFC matched Prates up with Giles in his debut I took that as an indicator of how highly they thought of his potential.

Giles was a former MW with 12 fights in the UFC with wins over good competition. It was a hell of a debut opponent.
 
