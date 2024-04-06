Just have Umar vs Cory in 5 round fight, not in the middle east. I think Umar wins fairly comfortably, while Cory has been working on his wrestling, we haven't actually seen him face a wrestler since getting dumpstered by Aljo, he also lost to Emmers via wrestling and if you want to argue Dillashaw who was decrepit, he was still taking Cory down and getting back body locks. Not only does Cory lack the grappling and wrestling background but he's a super skinny and lanky 5'11 Bantamweight while Umar is a much more muscular, lower center of gravity and stronger 5'8 BW. I just don't believe such a gap can be reliably filled in a couple years of "working on wrestling"