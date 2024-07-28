“UFC fighter” is the only job you can win fair yet still get fired. Poor Mokaev. They waited for Jake shields to lose at least.

I honestly like Mokaev, but he earned his walking papers. Dude acted like an absolute moron in the leadup to the fight and during the fight. FFS, he actually tried to pants his opponent DURING a fight. He also allegedly attacked Kape at the fighter hotel, along with getting into a fight at the UFC P.I., attempting to fight at weigh-ins onstage + backstage, along with a few other altercations leading up to the fight and/or during fight week that I believe I am missing.

IMO, Kape should probably be gone too considering he was also at fault for a lot of the pre-fight nonsense and he always seems to find himself in similar circumstances that are an embarrassment to the UFC and the sport of mma as a whole.

The UFC has undoubtedly set a pretty terrible precedent in the past with their lack of discipline for fighter's behavior (i.e. Conor, Jones, etc...), but those guys are much bigger draws than Mokaev and therefore obviously (for better or worse) get a much longer leash.