"UFC fighter" is the only job you can win fair yet still get fired. Poor Mokaev. They waited for Jake shields to lose at least.

Should he start a fake controversial persona like Colby did? He said it saved his career after multiple threats to be released.


Dana White says Muhammad Mokaev is done in UFC: ‘PFL’s going to get a great, undefeated guy’

Dana White says the UFC has no interest in signing Muhammad Mokaev to a new contract after his showing at UFC 304 and he wishes him luck in the PFL
Personally, u like Dana, I hope he goes to OneFc and gives Mighty Mouse his retirement fight. Would be a historical torch pass in MMA.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Not the only job actually. He apparently caused issues behind the scenes with match makers and didn't move the needle for fans. If you're a greater liability compared to the value you bring to a company, you'll get fired from a lot of jobs.
Not true, that never happened to anybody… they always waited until the guy loses once. Thats why I used the Jake Shields example.

oski said:
Yeah, talk about #1 BULLSHIT... dafuq with dat shit.

Hmmm...
What?
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Saddam Hussein's favourite fighter
 
I honestly like Mokaev, but he earned his walking papers. Dude acted like an absolute moron in the leadup to the fight and during the fight. FFS, he actually tried to pants his opponent DURING a fight. He also allegedly attacked Kape at the fighter hotel, along with getting into a fight at the UFC P.I., attempting to fight at weigh-ins onstage + backstage, along with a few other altercations leading up to the fight and/or during fight week that I believe I am missing.
IMO, Kape should probably be gone too considering he was also at fault for a lot of the pre-fight nonsense and he always seems to find himself in similar circumstances that are an embarrassment to the UFC and the sport of mma as a whole.
The UFC has undoubtedly set a pretty terrible precedent in the past with their lack of discipline for fighter's behavior (i.e. Conor, Jones, etc...), but those guys are much bigger draws than Mokaev and therefore obviously (for better or worse) get a much longer leash.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
It really depends on the real reason he got cut.

If it was indeed to unprofessionalism in the workplace with the matchmakers and operations people, then it's understandable.

If he was cut because he was boring despite being on a winning streak, then that's a pretty bad sign regarding the future the UFC is headed.
 
The Siege said:
It really depends on the real reason he got cut.

If it was indeed to unprofessionalism in the workplace with the matchmakers and operations people, then it's understandable.

If he was cut because he was boring despite being on a winning streak, then that's a pretty bad sign regarding the future the UFC is headed.
It sucks either way. Not like they cut Jones for not being able to stay away from trouble.
 
lol @ comparing this guy to jake shields. if you're good enough down the road, you'll be back.
 
The UFC doesn't usually let a fighters contract expire. Especially a young undefeated guy.

So he was for sure playing hardball, fighting his contract out, hoping to get a bigger contract than the UFC wanted to give.

But then after his performance and out of cage issues they probably just said fuck it let him go somewhere else.
 
I mean, you gotta be out there keeeling everybody you face to get away with all that out-of-the-cage antics
 
Technically, he wasn’t fired. He chose to fight out his contract, and the UFC is choosing not to send him anymore offers
 
CrimsonFan said:
The UFC doesn't usually let a fighters contract expire. Especially a young undefeated guy.

So he was for sure playing hardball, fighting his contract out, hoping to get a bigger contract than the UFC wanted to give.

But then after his performance and out of cage issues they probably just said fuck it let him go somewhere else.
Exact;y this
 
Dude has nobody but himself to blame, he caused trouble and then had a dogshit performance against a guy that was also causing problems.
Aside from the insane short grab, the guy drank his own Koolaid too much. He thought cause he is undefeated and from the caucasus he could ride the Hype wave. Sadly he is not a crazy Finisher like Khabib,Khamzat,Islam but acts and talks like he is.
 
KillerIsBack V2 said:
Do you understand that Dana is acting this way because of how difficult Mokaev is being behind the scenes? He's probably demanding a lot of money.
 
