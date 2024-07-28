“UFC fighter” is the only job you can win fair yet still get fired. Poor Mokaev. They waited for Jake shields to lose at least.

KillerIsBack V2
Should he start a fake controversial persona like Colby did? He said it saved his career after multiple threats to be released.
Personally, u like Dana, I hope he goes to OneFc and gives Mighty Mouse his retirement fight. Would be a historical torch pass in MMA.
Dana White says Muhammad Mokaev is done in UFC: ‘PFL’s going to get a great, undefeated guy’
Dana White says the UFC has no interest in signing Muhammad Mokaev to a new contract after his showing at UFC 304 and he wishes him luck in the PFL
