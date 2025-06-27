News “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane vs Anatoly Malykhin 2 Heavyweight Championship Fight set for ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16

Who wins the Rematch?

Missed opportunity for him to get his one loss back in my opinion.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Absolutely insane card:

literally one of the most stacked cards in combat sports history. already got my bets in.

superbon at even against anyone feels like a steal, but i'm not familiar with his opponent.
peacock as an underdog? yes.
puric is being completely disrespected at +750.
christian lee at +odds is a clear play
nadaka at -250 is insane. dude has looked unbeatable.
wakamatsu at -240 is easy to justify. will have such a size/athleticism advantage here.
ruotolo should win... but -1800 is a little much
 
Someone posted the following on MMAFighting about an hour ago:

"Recently there has been an oddities section added to the card.
Rafael Lovato Jr. (Brain scan fail)
..."


Seems weird...probably just an outdated reference to his issues back in 2020? I can't find anything that suggests the match with Bodoni is not going forward...

This card looks fun...
 
Even if it is accurate and current, he can still compete in Japan. Its both cool and not
 
ONE 173 kicks off in just 2 hours, live from Japan at 11PM ET on PPV ! 🥊





 
