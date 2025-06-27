BoxerMaurits
Absolutely insane card:sucks he got in a car accident, but let's be honest, this card is ridiculously stacked already.
Absolutely insane card:
Even if it is accurate and current, he can still compete in Japan. Its both cool and notSomeone posted the following on MMAFighting about an hour ago:
"Recently there has been an oddities section added to the card.
Rafael Lovato Jr. (Brain scan fail)
..."
Seems weird...probably just an outdated reference to his issues back in 2020? I can't find anything that suggests the match with Bodoni is not going forward...
This card looks fun...
One's got 2 elite HWs unfortunately. They should have signed some of the ufc cuts like Rosenstruck and Romanov to mix it up.Normally, I'd bitch about it but there's nobody else for Reug Reug to fight...