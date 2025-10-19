“Please please please.. don’t do anything stuoid” — a training log

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
1,358
Reaction score
1,010
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
Click to expand...
Story of my life.

Oh, you just rehabbed your back? Let’s pick up this weight without warning up.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Story of my life.

Oh, you just rehabbed your back? Let’s pick up this weight without warning up.
Click to expand...
Type of shit that just happens when you’re on your own….

But if you try and make it a social activity you want to compete.. don’t want to be a dumbass who gets injured etc.

My shoulder already feels better. Gonna chop off some accessories and really focus on compound lifts
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
Click to expand...
When I get to 225 ohp I'll show you to put the sting of defeat in your soul

Hope you get better soon
 
godhatesacoward said:
When I get to 225 ohp I'll show you to put the sting of defeat in your soul

Hope you get better soon
Click to expand...
Strict overhead?

My guy I’m working off seated.. and I’m working toward 5 reps 225.

So if you use legs at all.. it won’t “put the sting of defeat in my soul”
 
Alright.. chest

Warmup
2 reps 100

2 reps 150

2 reps 190

Main

6 reps 280 bench, smith machine (3 plates, 10 bar)

3 reps 280 bench

3 reps 260 bench

6 reps 260 bench with a wide ass grip —- oh damn that’s helpful

4 sets pushups
———————-

Seated lat raise 30s x2

PR — 40 pound standing lat raise.. 20 reps.. sloppy/cheat reps.

Triceps press 230 for 15

Triceps press x7

Kettlebell overhead 80 x4

Mobility work. Need to up protein to 250..
 
315 trap deadlift x1

405 trap deadlift x1
405 trap bar deadlift x1

425 trap bar deadlift x1

475 trap deadlift x1

425 trap deadlift x1. Tried to do farmers hold but only lasted 5 seconds

Abs s3

Machine leg press s3

Pull-ups x14 (I weigh 212.. still disappointing tho)

Weighted pull up 70 x1

Weighted pull up 45 x4

Weighted pull up 45 x4

Weighted pull up 25 x4

Pull up x10

Tricep pulldown 230 x16.


3 hour break

Noticed forearm spasms so no bicep today

Tri press 230 x17

Tri press s2

Machine row 240 x8. Damn fucking forearm still whining. Calling it

Kettlebell Tricep s5

Seated lat raise 30 s3

Tri pull s3





475 trap deadlift
 
Chest

Bench

Warm up s4

280 smith x7

My bench is moving up slow.. I should have this at 10 already..

280 smith x5

260 x 5

260 x 5

210

Pushups

Light leg work

Machine curl x3

Tricep pulldown x6

Short workout.

Disssapointed about the bench. Im gonna replace OHP with bench. If im on target to easily hit 5-10 reps 225 SOhP.. my bench should be mid 3’s
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,063
Messages
58,021,219
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top