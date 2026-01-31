Economy “Of course there was fraud” narrative

weird the messaging platform the democrats are now taking. To please stop looking at us because of course there is rampant fraud in this country.

Walz and Newsom are two of the country’s top democrats, what am I missing? There is already a thread about Texas fraudsters being caught. What is up with MN and CA???

Do you think this is effective messaging for 2026?



 
I mean nobody could have honestly believed the only fraud going on was in Minnesota. What was funny in Minnesota is that they got duped by legitimate retards.

Isn't this why DOGE was formed, to expose all of the fraud and wasteful spending currently going on?
 
I mean nobody could have honestly believed the only fraud going on was in Minnesota. What was funny in Minnesota is that they got duped by legitimate retards.

Isn't this why DOGE was formed, to expose all of the fraud and wasteful spending currently going on?
i think they are on to something and letting it cook just a little bit longer
 
I want Liberals to start investigating Conservative states for fraud and go hard. Conservatives should do the same to Liberal states. I want this to be the new normal. 100% of all tax money should go to law abiding American citizens ONLY.

The amount of money lost to fraud is astronomical. A lot of people can't afford to put food on the table, while others are stealing millions of taxpayer dollars.

Cut off immigration from countries with strong fraud culture. Like Somalia and Romania.
 
I want Liberals to start investigating Conservative states for fraud and go hard. Conservatives should do the same to Liberal states. I want this to be the new normal. 100% of all tax money should go to law abiding American citizens ONLY.

The amount of money lost to fraud is astronomical. A lot of people can't afford to put food on the table, while others are stealing millions of taxpayer dollars.

Cut off immigration from countries with strong fraud culture. Like Somalia and Romania.
lmao Trump is literally fraud incarnate can we deport his ass back to Germany?
 
I think we're just laughing at the idea of trump supporters caring about fraud, at all.
TTTTTTTTTTTRRRRRRRRRRRRUUUUUUUUUMMMMMMMMMMMPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!!!!! lol...

How about non-Trump supporters caring about Fraud? Do you care about all the Somalian Fraud? The California Healthcare Fraud? Jewish Fraud in NY? Do you not care?

We know why the Left is good with all the fraud ripping off Americans. The Democratic Party only survives through massive fraud funded by the taxpayers. They are freaking out as all their fraud groups, NGOs, (fraud), and Public Unions are circling the drain.
 
I want Liberals to start investigating Conservative states for fraud and go hard. Conservatives should do the same to Liberal states. I want this to be the new normal. 100% of all tax money should go to law abiding American citizens ONLY.

The amount of money lost to fraud is astronomical. A lot of people can't afford to put food on the table, while others are stealing millions of taxpayer dollars.

Cut off immigration from countries with strong fraud culture. Like Somalia and Romania.
I agree with this and have always said on here that establishment republicans do want this fraud, they want open borders.

They want cheap labor and to be able to give their family and friends contracts and grants to enrich themselves.

Get rid of it all. It is that simple. Yet so many people hate this simple fact
 
There are countless people who come to the America SPECIFICALLY to game the sytem. They already have communities in place that know how to do this and have been doing it for generations. They are petitioning their family and friends to migrate (even legally) to the US, with the full intention of becoming wealthy via the loopholes in our welfare system.

Not only the US, but Europe as well. They may have it even worse over there.
 
There are countless people who come to the America SPECIFICALLY to game the sytem. They already have a community in place that know how to do this. They are petitioning their family and friends to migrate (even legally) to the US, with the full intention of becoming wealthy via the loopholes in our welfare system.

Not only the US, but Europe as well. They may have it even worse over there.
I mean you have the current front runner as the Democrat nominee for president in Newsom. And the last VO candidate saying the same line.

It is literally their platform. To normalize rampant fraud. Think about it

Realize people in VA passing laws to tax you extra for grooming your dog. These people HATE you.
 
I mean you have the current front runner as the Democrat nominee for president in Newsom. And the last VO candidate saying the same line.

It is literally their platform. To normalize rampant fraud. Think about it

Realize people in VA passing laws to tax you extra for grooming your dog. These people HATE you.
The California state houses passed a bill to have Newsom share where the $36 Billion went for the homeless.... and he vetoed it.

Newsom is a straight scumbag.

Not to mention the Bullet Train and the $ to clean up LA for the Olympics.
 
Funny how that was a state “turning purple” before they started enforcing actual election laws. Then it turned solid red. Funny how that happens. Let’s talk about it?
www.fox4news.com

48 Texans charged in nationwide $14.6 billion healthcare fraud takedown

48 Texans are among 324 individuals nationwide indicted in a massive health care fraud crackdown. These schemes involve over $14.6 billion in alleged losses to federal health care programs.
www.fox4news.com www.fox4news.com

Good try tho
 
www.fox4news.com

48 Texans charged in nationwide $14.6 billion healthcare fraud takedown

48 Texans are among 324 individuals nationwide indicted in a massive health care fraud crackdown. These schemes involve over $14.6 billion in alleged losses to federal health care programs.
www.fox4news.com www.fox4news.com

Good try tho
This guy is a victim of his algorithm. Thata why he and other MAGAtards always start threads featuring their personal Twit feeds.

Southern States drastically out-perform with regards to fraud per capita. Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, Florida, one of the worst fraud States is Oklahoma.

Then you know what happens when you point this out? Same as Minnesota, they blame black people and any Democrats in office. "Well look at the Cities!!! Its the Citites where all teh Demz are Mayors!!" Same sh*t as with crime.

Meanwhile in the rural Counties:



Meanwhile this administration pardons at least 2-3 wealthy fraud convicts a week.
 
The California state houses passed a bill to have Newsom share where the $36 Billion went for the homeless.... and he vetoed it.

Newsom is a straight scumbag.

Not to mention the Bullet Train and the $ to clean up LA for the Olympics.
It is so funny how the posters that are so called lefties and have bleeding, pure hearts, are the first to chime in to justify and deflect all this, clear money laundering of their tax money and tax payer dollars that abound be better allocated to address the causes they actually want.

But because the fraud is so in their face, they have to cry and deflect
 
