"New here — who you got: Islam or Jack Della Maddalena?"

Hey everyone,


Just joined the forum — I’ve been a longtime UFC fan and recently started a little side project called Cards and Commentary, where I mix fight talk with UFC card pulls.


Really curious what you all think about Islam vs. Jack Della Maddalena. Does Jack have enough striking power to keep Islam honest, or will Islam’s pressure and grappling shut things down early?


I’m looking forward to hearing some breakdowns from the vets here — seems like this matchup could be closer than people think.

Thanks!

I think Jacks size and boxing can get him a possible win (hoping anyway). If it goes past 2 rds I think Islam will be huffing and puffing given the new weight class and the bigger size of JDM.
 
very confident in JDM winning.

i dont see him as the better or more skilled fighter as a whole.

i just see the size, the new and unfamiliar weight for Islam, and the TDD taught by Craig Jones ultimately being a bit too much for the smaller Makachev for Jack is also younger and has more speed comparatively.

just a gut feeling but Islam winning shouldn't surprise anyone.
 
It's an interesting fight. Imo, the one detail that people should take seriously is that those in the know were going on about Islam possibly winning a belt at MW, and talking about it matter of factly. Even if it is hyperbole, which is a good probability, I'd wager they're saying stuff like that bc they already understand that WW shouldn't be an issue for him.

That said, I like Jack and hope he wins, and I'm not a fan of Islam's at all.
 
