“New here — who you got: Islam or Jack Della Maddalena?”

MMAPrecisePunch
Hey everyone,
Just joined the forum — I’ve been a longtime UFC fan and recently started a little side project called Cards and Commentary, where I mix fight talk with UFC card pulls.
Really curious what you all think about Islam vs. Jack Della Maddalena. Does Jack have enough striking power to keep Islam honest, or will Islam’s pressure and grappling shut things down early?
I’m looking forward to hearing some breakdowns from the vets here — seems like this matchup could be closer than people think.
Thanks!
