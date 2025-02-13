  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social “Manufacturing Is Sexist "

She's too old to be that woke stupid... also yet another reason I hate the house... full of idiots.
 
From now on its theyual not manual to be "more inclusive".
 
She clearly doesn’t understand it’s derived from Latin “made by hand”. What would she prefer it be called?
I don't think she's saying she wants the word changed and I don't even think she used the word sexist to describe it, seems like she's wondering aloud if manufacturing has a branding problem when it comes to attracting women.

Might be true but I think feminists often assume that branding explains far more of the gender imbalance in occupations than it actually does.
 
