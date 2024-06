I know a thing or two about magic, and I don't see anything magical about this.



Sure, it's heartwarming and touching, and I'm glad they're back together with a happy ending, but where are the card tricks?



I see no coin manipulation, no illusion, no sleight of hand, no sleight of wing... nothing.



Those rehabilitators should have given that swan a copy of Dai Vernon's 'Stars of Magic' so it could have learned the cutting of the aces trick on page 27.



Now that's real magic!