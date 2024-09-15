“It’s almost over…”. Yikes, did O’Malley’s corner just say that to him?

Jesus.

It’s like a father talking his son through a visit to the dentist.

I’m also not terribly surprised at where this is going. I don’t bet on sports, but the odds on this one never made sense to me. Merab has been on a rampage lately.
 
WildShrimper said:
they're close friends, I think he knew Sean was discouraged. damn we got the era of Belal and Merab, the strikers are getting controlled lol
Interesting.

O’Malley will always be a bigger draw than Merab, so I doubt Dana’s pleased with the outcome.

But anyone who’s watched this sport or trained kind of knew what was going to happen. Every gym has a guy like Merab. The psychotic asshole who trains all the time and no one wants to roll with. :)

Merab is interesting to the hardcore fans, but O’Malley is the guy who sells to casuals. No question.
 
Well, I mean, going to the dentist when I was a kid was just as bad as what I saw Sean go through today. Fucking a, I ate too much candy growing up.
 
I dont blame Sean's corner

they coach him how they need to coach him, cos they know him personally

Probably They know that if they yell at him he wont respond well to that
 
Exactly. Tim and Sean are like brotherly close. Tim knew what he was doing. He saw what was happening.
 
Not an O’Malley fan but he did literally all the damage. He hurt Merab to the body and battered his face. Merab is like the Chihuahua who is constantly humping your leg.
 
Sells what? 300k buys?
 
Crazy how LnP ended for a decade. So long till it´s back. Not really LnP but wrestling deicisions. We got spoiled.
 
Poatan and Izzy sell way more to casuals than Sean does. Sean isn't that big of a draw.
 
Maybe.

I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to find out that Noche was a financial disaster, even with O’Malley.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua is set to break an attendance record at wembley next week.

Canelo ragdolling Berlanga was way more entertaining than Noche, for me personally. Both events were on screens at the bar and I was looking back and forth at them.

Boxing just operates on a different level in this game.
 
Maybe you're taking this out of context. Maybe he said that to pinpoint that there's not much time left and he needs to be more urgent to look for a finish. Is that a possibility?
 
I don’t think I am.

I could be wrong, but the tone of the guys voice was one of concern, IMO. It definitely wasn’t uplifting.
 
No. The guy was a complete weirdo and he was a yes man the entire fight cornering. I would bet money he isn’t in Sean’s next fight.
 
If he said that I missed it due to being drowned out by, "You're the champion!" being said roughly 100 times.
 
