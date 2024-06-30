  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media “I need to evolve to the next level, or don’t fight again” ~ Jiří Procházka

I agree, that unorthodox style is his double edged sword. He should improve his defense, not lead with his head and instead of such a spiritual approach he needs to be more grounded and polish up on the fubdamentals of mma. Theres a reason why those moves work with a higher percentage success rate.



jiri should improve his fight iq. Strong mind but weak gameplanning imo
 
Yeah, even if just for his long term health, taking serious damage every fight just to hopefully give some back is not something you can keep up for a whole career without having serious problems later. Tony Ferguson is learning that the hard way now.
 
I pretty much was 100 percent correct in my prediction of how this fight will go. You can't eat punches and kicks from Alex and still win. That's how Jiri won his last fight. Just used his face to bait his opponents. He could eat 5 to land 1 against normal opponents. NOT ALEX. Sorry.
 
The good fighters first put themselves beyond the possibility of defeat, and then wait for an opportunity to defeat the enemy.
- Sun Tzu
 
Jiri is a very confusing fighter to me. I have no idea if he's capable of improving, but he fights like fighting better was never something he realized was a possibility.
 
All that goofy shit in the forest didn't pay off... what a surprise.
 
