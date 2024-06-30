Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
I agree, that unorthodox style is his double edged sword. He should improve his defense, not lead with his head and instead of such a spiritual approach he needs to be more grounded and polish up on the fubdamentals of mma. Theres a reason why those moves work with a higher percentage success rate.
jiri should improve his fight iq. Strong mind but weak gameplanning imo
Yeah, even if just for his long term health, taking serious damage every fight just to hopefully give some back is not something you can keep up for a whole career without having serious problems later. Tony Ferguson is learning that the hard way now.
I pretty much was 100 percent correct in my prediction of how this fight will go. You can't eat punches and kicks from Alex and still win. That's how Jiri won his last fight. Just used his face to bait his opponents. He could eat 5 to land 1 against normal opponents. NOT ALEX. Sorry.