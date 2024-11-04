“He was the better man tonight”

Holy shit this line is so cringey. It’s so wack when a fighter tries to discredit an opponent by saying they were better “tonight”.. the night of the fight.



95% of the time when they say this the opponent would beat the shit out of them 100% of the time but they are so salty and egotistical that they will try to hold onto their pride.



Either admit the other fighter is better than you or just don’t say anything at all.



I mean what’s the percentage on rematches? I bet you a majority of the time it’s the person that won the first time that wins the second time too…



Please for the love of god just say the other man beat the shit out of me tonight and all props go to him… you will win so many fans that way.