International “guns-a-blazing" - Trump talks Nigeria

Trump on Truth social:

"If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, “guns-a-blazing,” to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities. I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!"

How do we feel about this?
 
Definitely let’s do that. If there’s one place we should get bogged down in asymmetrical war, it’s the Hyena laden hills of Lagos 🤣

Trump is retarded. He has no idea what he’s saying until someone explains to him what he actually just said after it’s already been said.
 
giphy.gif
 
well, I mean, the US used the same language to protect Muslims in Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

otherwise it would be kind of awkward since America is legally a secular country.
 
I wonder how Nick Fuentes feels about this since he's a Christian nationalist but also a racist and an America first guy.
 
ChessJitsu said:
I wonder how Nick Fuentes feels about this since he's a Christian nationalist but also a racist and an America first guy.
I am more interested to hear what MAGA sherdoggers thinks.
There has been a lot of talks here how Trump ends war and does not start wars.
MAGAs also wanted US to withdraw their military and focus on US.
Now we see Trump doing the opposite of what they claimed he would do.
 
Crazy Source said:
After an Apartheid regime that systematically kept the black race down you feel sorry for the whites in that country?

So sorry.............
@William Huggins you understand who our peg leg twat knuckle has let in lying about there being some gigantic problem with white people being killed in South Africa?
 
Osculater said:
<{hughesimpress}>
I have no idea why you like me but I know what I bring to this forum. You are taking my seat. I'm that guy that "ties the room together". It's a gift. Please don't take that from me. Otherwise I have to be mean.
 
lsa said:
I am more interested to hear what MAGA sherdoggers thinks.
There has been a lot of talks here how Trump ends war and does not start wars.
MAGAs also wanted US to withdraw their military and focus on US.
Now we see Trump doing the opposite of what they claimed he would do.
he did that in his first term too but I guess there's a possibility he's using threats to force countries into peace
 
ChessJitsu said:
he did that in his first term too but I guess there's a possibility he's using threats to force countries into peace
I know...
But I still want to hear what the MAGA on here think, as I said they claimed he will end wars and not start wars.
 
