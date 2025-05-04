“Bo” literally has nothing for Borz

It would be bad for sure, Khamzat would swarm him and from the way Bo looked tonight, there's no way he could handle that.Khamzat would make Bo look like prey if they ever fight. The UFC is gonna have to pull some suga sean matchmaking to get him in contention again.
Honestly think Bo has no answer for real adversity in the octagon/cage.
Bo responded terribly to getting hit, looks like in sparring he never got hit hard at all.
Yes, even the weak punches. Anyways, i hope learns from this and stops acting like he is some great fighter right now.Some people react badly to getting hit, like Spivac.
