“Bo” literally has nothing for Borz

Yeah, Khamzat would eat him up for sure. Bo seems to have a fight IQ issue. Against Craig, he rocked him but then just stood there with no follow up. Against RDR, when he got hurt, he didn't try to shoot or move or anything, just turned his head away.
 
At least He could try to wrestle Chimaev and not have to worry so much of his guard

Rdr has the more dangerous guard

With Chimaev he could actually use his best skill
And just try and out wrestle him and stay on top

But no point talking about that matchup anyways … he took a huge step backwards tonight… who knows if he even wants this anymore …
 
Bo responded terribly to getting hit, looks like in sparring he never got hit hard at all.
 
MigitAs said:
Khamzat would make Bo look like prey if they ever fight. The UFC is gonna have to pull some suga sean matchmaking to get him in contention again.
Honestly think Bo has no answer for real adversity in the octagon/cage.
It would be bad for sure, Khamzat would swarm him and from the way Bo looked tonight, there's no way he could handle that.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Yes, even the weak punches. Anyways, i hope learns from this and stops acting like he is some great fighter right now.
They're going to have feed him some very carefully selected cans for his next few fights. Maybe they'll let that moron Petroski have a crack at him now.
 
Sean faced adversity against Yan and did not quit on himself. Bo has to mentally get past this.
 
