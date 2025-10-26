“Big” Tom is just light in the loafers is all..

Bowel-forged Stool
No, he didn’t have the stones to bang with Gane, but he’s Englishman.. what do you expect?!
The desecration of UFC 321 by the COWARD Tom Aspinall…Tom Asspedal turned out to be a bigger frenchman than Gayne and pulled out white flag first
Where he was going…If that guy can fly the Event Horizon with no eyes ... fighting should be easy
Crushed English Walnuts, I should have specified earlier.Where he was going…
He didn’t need eyes to see
Who would've expected Gane to be the first one to stop an Aspinall takedown in the UFC? The way you shit heads talked shit about him for years.
Stipe getting old and his knees falling apart was an excellent training regimen for improving Ngannou's takedown defense.TDD is probably the one thing you can shore up in a relatively short time. We’ve seen it over and over. Franc vs. Stipe hematch comes to mind. Especially for athletic guys.
Gane is SUPER athletic and fast and the funny thing is, idiots hyping Tom as fast and athletic but we all saw the speed of Gane was superior.TDD is probably the one thing you can shore up in a relatively short time. Especially for athletic guys. We’ve seen it over and over. Franc vs. Stipe hematch comes to mind.
The overlap of people who hated Jones and the people who called Gane a can was nearly 100% the same group. Aspinall hype train was just everyone who was on the Pavlovich hype train which also was the savior to KO Jones.Anyone before Jones fights him - this guy will fuck Jones up
After Jones beats them - that guy was a complete can
Just look at the absolute BUMs Aspinfail has beat…his best win is Pavlovich who was thoroughly dominated by Elder-Reem minus the horse meat and with his 500 fight career…The Jones haters really painted themselves into a corner with that one.
Gane is a can and a meaningless win for Jones for a HW title.
Then their boy Tommy fights him and now it has to be painted in a way that makes Gane a legit notch on Tommy's belt.
"b-b-bbut stylistic matchup makes it different!"
