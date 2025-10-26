“Big” Tom is just light in the loafers is all..

Tom Asspedal turned out to be a bigger frenchman than Gayne and pulled out white flag first
white-flag_1f3f3-fe0f.png
 
Tweak896 said:
Who would've expected Gane to be the first one to stop an Aspinall takedown in the UFC? The way you shit heads talked shit about him for years.
TDD is probably the one thing you can shore up in a relatively short time. Especially for athletic guys. We’ve seen it over and over. Franc vs. Stipe hematch comes to mind.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
TDD is probably the one thing you can shore up in a relatively short time. We’ve seen it over and over. Franc vs. Stipe hematch comes to mind. Especially for athletic guys.
Stipe getting old and his knees falling apart was an excellent training regimen for improving Ngannou's takedown defense.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
TDD is probably the one thing you can shore up in a relatively short time. Especially for athletic guys. We’ve seen it over and over. Franc vs. Stipe hematch comes to mind.
Gane is SUPER athletic and fast and the funny thing is, idiots hyping Tom as fast and athletic but we all saw the speed of Gane was superior.


Gane is just too damn passive, Gane with a mean streak would be elite.
 
usernamee said:
Anyone before Jones fights him - this guy will fuck Jones up

After Jones beats them - that guy was a complete can
The overlap of people who hated Jones and the people who called Gane a can was nearly 100% the same group. Aspinall hype train was just everyone who was on the Pavlovich hype train which also was the savior to KO Jones.
 
JBJ was here said:
Stipe getting old and his knees falling apart was an excellent training regimen for improving Ngannou's takedown defense.
I’m one of the foremost Stipe stans on this forum, and I never heard the shot knees excuse. Do tell.

And for the record, I maintain that there should have been a rubber match, and that Stipe made Franc do the stank leg before getting greedy and rushing in. But that’s just imo.
 
usernamee said:
Anyone before Jones fights him - this guy will fuck Jones up

After Jones beats them - that guy was a complete can
Tom’s whole hype was based on blind Jones hatred.

Glad Jones did not give this twat his red panty night.
 
Tweak896 said:
The overlap of people who hated Jones and the people who called Gane a can was nearly 100% the same group. Aspinall hype train was just everyone who was on the Pavlovich hype train which also was the savior to KO Jones.
The Jones haters really painted themselves into a corner with that one.

Gane is a can and a meaningless win for Jones for a HW title.

Then their boy Tommy fights him and now it has to be painted in a way that makes Gane a legit notch on Tommy's belt.

"b-b-bbut stylistic matchup makes it different!"
 
usernamee said:
The Jones haters really painted themselves into a corner with that one.

Gane is a can and a meaningless win for Jones for a HW title.

Then their boy Tommy fights him and now it has to be painted in a way that makes Gane a legit notch on Tommy's belt.

"b-b-bbut stylistic matchup makes it different!"
Just look at the absolute BUMs Aspinfail has beat…his best win is Pavlovich who was thoroughly dominated by Elder-Reem minus the horse meat and with his 500 fight career…

Volkov looks like he is fighting arthritis and is stiff AF.
 
usernamee said:
The Jones haters really painted themselves into a corner with that one.

Gane is a can and a meaningless win for Jones for a HW title.

Then their boy Tommy fights him and now it has to be painted in a way that makes Gane a legit notch on Tommy's belt.

"b-b-bbut stylistic matchup makes it different!"
100%. I agree a wrestler fighting Gane is different than striking with the guy, but Aspinall did try to wrestle, he had his first takedown defended in the UFC by Gane. Yet no one is giving Gane credit for it. Before Gane, Aspinall took down everyone he wanted in the 1st round. Lots of mental gymnastics, minimizing every aspect.
 
