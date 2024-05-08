But N and the other passengers believe the disaster was a deliberate act of revenge by a sadistic captain and crew who thought they could escape.





Gelineau is a global investigative reporter for The Associated Press, based in Sydney. She covers human rights issues across the Asia-Pacific. Gelineau reported from Sydney.

Rahena pulled her daughter into her lap and cuddled her. Her baby was alive, at least for now. So was her 13-year-old son, who’d also made it onto the hull. But her 12-year-old boy, Noor Aziz, was missing. She would never see him again.Amin knew they had to keep the vessel stable if they had any hope of surviving. He ordered the men to stand on the corners of the hull, to try to balance the weight.The crew, meanwhile, wanted to be anywhere but the boat. Amin spotted the captain and three crew members swimming away, using water jugs as flotation devices. The remaining three crew tried to follow them, but Amin and the other men held them back, forcing them to stay on the hull. Amin feared that if rescuers found them on the boat without a crew, the passengers would be blamed for the disaster.Hours passed, and those on the hull waited for a miracle. In the morning, it seemed to arrive, in the form of another fishing boat. Scores of passengers leaped into the water and swam toward it. But the fishing boat was tiny and could not hold them all. The crew allowed six people on board, then headed for shore.The waves had worsened, and passengers’ frantic attempts to flee the overturned boat had left the vessel unstable. It capsized again.Rahena found herself back in the water, fighting once more to save her daughter. She spotted Rema slipping below the surface and grabbed her, before other passengers pushed the pair back onto the hull.But Rema had grown delirious. She tried to bite people and could not speak. Rahena knew her daughter was in urgent need of help.Others never made it back on board. Samira’s husband, Akram Ullah, estimates at least 20 drowned when the boat overturned the second time.The subsequent capsize had knocked loose the remains of passengers who had drowned inside the vessel the night before. Jannat spotted the lifeless body of his little cousin, Futika, bobbing in the waves.More fishing boats arrived, and passengers called out for help. But those on board the vessels simply shot photos and videos of them, then left.A few passengers tried to swim to shore, promising to send help if they made it. They were never seen again. And help still did not come.But, at least, the rain did.The passengers, weak with thirst, collected what they could in a tarp and shared sips of it, thanking Allah for sparing their lives.Yet as another night passed, it was clear not everyone would be spared. Rahena’s daughter, cradled in her lap, had gone still. Rahena hugged her little girl and tried to talk to her. But the life had drained from her daughter.The passengers prayed for the child, then slid her body into the sea.Around 30 minutes later, Rahena says, the rescue ship finally arrived.In the days following the disaster, the bodies of 12 women and three children were recovered from the waters off Aceh, according to the UNHCR. The search for more has been called off.Although the fishing boat’s crew rescued the initial six people from the hull the morning of March 20, search and rescue vessels were not launched until later that evening. Officials finally spotted the boat around 9 a.m. March 21, about 22 kilometers (14 miles) offshore, and finished evacuating all the passengers from the hull around midday.Ibnu Harris Al Hussain, chief of Banda Aceh’s search and rescue agency, said the rescue operation began shortly after his agency learned about the capsized boat. He also said officials needed time to coordinate a plan to care for survivors once they reached land, while crews at sea initially kept their distance out of fear the passengers would hurt themselves trying to swim to the rescue boat.“The most important thing is that we have ensured their safety when they were found,” Hussain wrote to the AP.On April 2, police announced they had arrested three members of the crew, plus a fourth man who was not on board the boat. They were charged with people smuggling, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Police are still searching for the remaining crew, including the captain, whose mobile phone activity places him in Malaysia, West Aceh Police Chief Andi Kirana told the AP.Police are not considering murder charges, Kirana says, because they believe the capsize was an accident — the result of an overcrowded boat simply taking on too much water.And for that — and for all the suffering endured — the punishment, N says, should fit the crime.Kirana also said police are not considering rape charges, because they haven’t received any reports of sexual assault. But N says police have never questioned her about what happened on board.For now, she and the other passengers remain in limbo, sleeping under tents behind a government office building. They have been shifted between shelters amid protests by locals who want them to go away. But there is nowhere for them to go.Though they have survived so much, some wonder what it was all for.Rahena questions why she was spared, when two of her children were not. Her husband, already in Malaysia, blames her for attempting the journey and for the death of their daughter and son.“I lost my hope when I lost my children,” Rahena says. “I feel like I have nothing.”N, alone and aching for her mother, hopes to somehow make it to Malaysia and to the man who wants her as his wife.Maybe then, she says, she will finally be free — though in reality, Rohingya child brides in Malaysia often become prisoners to abusive husbands.For now, all she can do is fight to survive another day and pray for a future free of pain.“I don’t want to suffer anymore,” she says.