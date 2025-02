‘China Was Everywhere’​

hina’s next major round of advances here came during the presidency of Juan Carlos Varela, which saw Panama cut ties with Taiwan and switch its recognition to Beijing in 2017.

Among the most striking signs of China’s growing presence were plans that emerged for a new Chinese embassy to be built on the Amador Peninsula, which juts out from the city into the Pacific Ocean.

“China’s downgrading of the relationship and downgrading their expectations of what was possible.”

“That hurts when you talk about the canal.”

With or without Trump’s threats, China’s presence here has become a sticking point in U.S.-Panama relations as Beijing has made significant inroads into Latin America over the past decade-plus.Many American critics who recoil at the American president’s rhetoric agree that the U.S. could do more to roll back Chinese encroachment in Latin America.Panamanian elites, on the other hand, are loath to step back from a lucrative trading partner whose presence they argue poses no real threat to American security interests.Panama’s small Chinese community — roughly 4 percent of the country’s 4.5 million inhabitants — traces its roots in the 19th century and the arrival of laborers who came to help build the railroad, then the canal, that cross the isthmus.Today, Chinese culture remains a minor but visible presence in the life of the capital.In January, a popular park named for the late dictator Omar Torrijos — who negotiated the handover of the canal from Jimmy Carter — was decked out for the impending Chinese lunar new year. As a diplomatic crisis embroiled the city, families strolled through traditional ornamental gateways and past a cartoonish panda luxuriating in a teacup.American concerns about Chinese encroachment here date back at least to the 1990s, and the awarding of a contract to Hutchison Whampoa, a Hong Kong-based firm, to operate a port at the canal. Hutchison won the concession despite a last-minute bid by Virginia-based Bechtel and interest from other American contractors.Afterward, conservatives in the U.S. began to raise the alarm about “Red China” gaining control of the canal via Hutchison, but the uproar was widely interpreted in Panama as sour grapes over the bidding outcome.A series of diplomatic and investment deals promptly followed.The plans would have allowed the raising of a Chinese flag on high ground overlooking the entrance to the canal.“All of sudden it just looked like China was everywhere in Panama” said Robert Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American Studies at the U.S. Army War College.China’s headway here was smoothed by its then-Ambassador Wei Qiang, who made himself a visible presence in the life of the capital. Wei, a fluent Spanish speaker, had a taste for Armani suits and other fine clothing that earned him the nickname “the tailor of Panama” in some quarters.For much of the time that Wei was charming his way through the city, he had no American counterpart. The 2018 resignation of U.S. Ambassador John Feeley, who cited irreconcilable differences with Trump, left a vacuum that was not filled for more than four years.But U.S. pressure and dwindling domestic enthusiasm eventually blunted Chinese progress.Plans for the embassy were scrapped in 2018 in the face of American pushback, and the momentum of Chinese-Panamanian relations seemed to reverse after Varela left office in 2019.A Chinese company’s proposal to build a high-speed rail line from Panama City to the northern city of David stalled under Varela’s successor, Laurentino Cortizo, whose government also revoked a port concession that had been awarded to a Chinese firm Last March, Beijing appointed a new ambassador, Xu Xueyuan, who does not speak fluent Spanish and has been less outgoing than her predecessor. The Chinese embassy did not respond to requests for comment.The personnel change was seen here, Ellis said, asThe rolling back of China’s reach under Cortizo is just one reason that Panamanian leaders feel blindsided by Trump.Another is that Panama’s incumbent president, Mulino, entered office last summer ready to work with the U.S. on stemming the flow of migrants who transit Panama on their way north.The canal is an especially sensitive target because its successful operation is a point of national pride, considered a model of good governance in a region full of troubled institutions.“If you really just want to step on a small and very pro-American country, he just found the way to do it,” said Feeley in an interview.A spokespersin for the canal authority, Octavio Colindres, declined a request to make a representative available for an interview.But over brunch in the bustling downtown Obarrio neighborhood on a recent Sunday, Jorge Quijano, who served as the administrator of the canal, essentially its CEO, from 2012 to 2019, rejected Trump’s complaints.He took special exception to the idea that Beijing exercises dangerous influence over the canal. “I ran it for seven years, and I never got any instruction from any Chinese,” Quijano said.In an interview in the lobby of the W Hotel, Aristides Royo, who served as Panama’s president from 1978 to 1982, similarly protested Trump’s accusations.“There is no single influence of the Chinese government in the ruling of the Panama Canal,” said Royo, who more recently served as minister of canal affairs, a cabinet position distinct from the independent canal administrator. “Not at all.”