‘Pure class’… Islam Makhachev’s message to Jack Della Maddalena

oski
Best Ref Ever
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 2,331
- Reaction score
- 12,143
These guys just keep winning. Class indeed...
“Jack is still young, he’s [29]. Some people just begin fighting at the top level at [29]. That’s why I know he’s gonna come back. He’s gonna improve his wrestling, and he has one of the best striking. He’s gonna come back soon, and he’s gonna be one of the best in this game.”
“Jack is still young, he’s [29]. Some people just begin fighting at the top level at [29]. That’s why I know he’s gonna come back. He’s gonna improve his wrestling, and he has one of the best striking. He’s gonna come back soon, and he’s gonna be one of the best in this game.”
'Pure class'... Islam Makhachev's post-fight message to Jack Della Maddalena earns praise from fans
Islam Makhachev: "I know he’s gonna come back."
bloodyelbow.com