‘Pure class’… Islam Makhachev’s message to Jack Della Maddalena

These guys just keep winning. Class indeed...

“Jack is still young, he’s [29]. Some people just begin fighting at the top level at [29]. That’s why I know he’s gonna come back. He’s gonna improve his wrestling, and he has one of the best striking. He’s gonna come back soon, and he’s gonna be one of the best in this game.”

bloodyelbow.com

'Pure class'... Islam Makhachev's post-fight message to Jack Della Maddalena earns praise from fans

Islam Makhachev: "I know he’s gonna come back."
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com
 
Islam is seemingly a solid, down to earth dude. He's even pretty charismatic at times, when he told his teammates why they needed to learn to speak English lol

Legit enjoy him more now as time goes on
 
bng said:
if only his fans could pretend to be good as well just like their cult idol
View attachment 1122334
Most miserable and insecure people on earth.

MMA fans are already bottom rung as it is, but the ones who go so far as to troll a fighters wife with man on man rape jokes?

...they must be jiu-jitsu guys 😂😁
 
bng said:
if only his fans could pretend to be good as well just like their cult idol
View attachment 1122334
Buncha fuckin pricks. None of them would last a minute with Islam. Jack defended every single submission attempt, i think there were 8 or 10 of them. The fact that he stopped all Islam's subs is pretty damned impressive.

Some people just need to get cracked in the mouth and learn some humility
 
You would think these keyboard Warriors were the ones who beat JDM for the belt with how they are acting.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Islam is seemingly a solid, down to earth dude. He's even pretty charismatic at times, when he told his teammates why they needed to learn to speak English lol

Legit enjoy him more now as time goes on
Im a fan, but he has zero charisma.
 
jeff7b9 said:
What the fuck is wrong with people to go after family members?

I am by many metrics a bit of an asshole but that is just evil
I think thats life you will have to deal with weird people at least thats just online and you can just switch off , i mean how many of these comments will get KO by jdm if they met face to face lol
 
icerealm said:
I think thats life you will have to deal with weird people at least thats just online and you can just switch off , i mean how many of these comments will get KO by jdm if they met face to face lol
That is a level of fucked up that is beyond my comprehension.

Having that much hatred towards a fighter is weird enough but at least I can follow the breadcrumbs to how you could get there.

Going aggressively after a female family member is some bitch ass cowardly pathetic shit.


I sincerely hope those people stub their toes. The little one
On a cold day.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
It’s all the ahmets, mehmets and muhammads. The religion of peace. Same thing they did with Sean Brady s wife, Paulo Costas girlfriend, Charles Oliveiras daughter and the list continues.
They bathe together, they pray together, they play together and they stay together.
And sometimes they make gay rape jokes online or gang up 10 guys on 1 person together...

Are you saying that's not completely normal and super alpha?

Good, I don't think so either lol 🤜🤛
 
Conan the K-9 said:
It’s all the ahmets, mehmets and muhammads. The religion of peace. Same thing they did with Sean Brady s wife, Paulo Costas girlfriend, Charles Oliveiras daughter and the list continues.
Funny - you were in the other thread complaining about the response of the Dagestanis to the AI homo video and here you are in contrarian. Double standards at its finest.
 
