‘Nobody’ Believes Della Maddalena Will Take My Pound-for-Pound Spot | Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 Media Day

Kung Fu Kowboy

Kung Fu Kowboy

Islam Makhachev did not mince words at the UFC 322 press conference.



'Nobody' Believes Della Maddalena Will Take My Pound-for-Pound Spot | Islam Makhachev at UFC 322 Media Day

Islam Makhachev did not mince words at the UFC 322 press conference.
I don't believe that either, but I still believe there's a possibility Jack can win. It's just that if he wins he makes it to like #5 P4P and not #1
 
Islam is fighting out of his original weight class, so even a loss has to be properly contextualized. I don't think anyone really believes Jack is the best WW in the UFC, let alone anywhere near PFP #1.
 
Im torn here as I like Islam , but I also like JDM, being a West Aussie. I like his calm demeanor too, reminds me of Whittaker.

I think Jack just might pull it off.
 
wildchild88 said:
JDM is a more natural / fluid striker.. Islam better be able to hold him down.

Craig Jones and Volk have been praising JDm’s grappling way before this fight.. so his defence might not be too shabby..
I got Jack, if Poirier could stuff most of Islams TD's, I think a bigger guy like Jack can do it too.
 
I have seen him being called the goat, final boss, the best fighter in the world, and what else.
So yes if Jack beats him on Saturday, he for sure should be the P4P number one. It’s not like they are a mismatch in size, they are actually very similar size (at least having shoes and puffer jackets on). So no reason why this would be considered a David vs Goliath fight, where the size difference is significant and the smaller one still remains the better fighter.
 
Poirierfan said:
I got Jack, if Poirier could stuff most of Islams TD's, I think a bigger guy like Jack can do it too.
Except Islam took Poirier down every round and had nearly 11 minutes of control in just over 22 minutes of fighting, and outboxed him for the half that was standing.

Not really seeing how Jack could get loose or comfortable on the feet if his primary goal is to not get taken down
 
