Media ‘King of Violence’ to Be Crowned at BKFC 82 Headliner in New Jersey

1744419027408_6784f3f6d48b3c35ba9fcbb6_BKFC_56_0001_compressed.jpg

BKFC is bringing a potentially violent pairing to its first-ever event in New Jersey.

Mike Perry will square off against Jeremy Stephens in a 175-pound headlining fight on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. BKFC president David Feldman announced the booking Wednesday during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Perry and Stephens will be vying for the “King of Violence” title in their bout.

TWO OF THE BADDEST MEN IN BKFC WILL HEADLINE OUR JERSEY DEBUT! PERRY vs STEPHENS - VIOLENCE GUARANTEED!#BKFC82 | Oct 4 | Tix presale begins 8/18, full onsale 8/19 at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/lIwboyiKDY

— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 13, 2025
Click to expand...


UFC Veterans Have Emerged as Stars in BKFC​


Perry has emerged as one of BKFC’s biggest stars in recent years, compiling a 5-0 record within the promotion. The 15-time UFC veteran has earned victories over the likes of Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane in bare knuckle competition. More recently, the 33-year-old suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss against Jake Paul in a boxing match in July 2024.

Stephens, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak under the BKFC banner, including a stoppage win against Alvarez at Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25. “Lil Heathen” returned for a one-off Octagon appearance in his home state this past May, when he dropped a decision to Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines.

READ HERE





Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens is actually just a pretty cool fight, don't think it needs the naff made up title.

Unless you're going to create a "King of Violence" belt for the belt system on here, then I'm in full support?! :eek:
 
