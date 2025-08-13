Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,813
- Reaction score
- 214,189
Mike Perry will square off against Jeremy Stephens in a 175-pound headlining fight on Oct. 4 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. BKFC president David Feldman announced the booking Wednesday during an appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Perry and Stephens will be vying for the “King of Violence” title in their bout.
TWO OF THE BADDEST MEN IN BKFC WILL HEADLINE OUR JERSEY DEBUT! PERRY vs STEPHENS - VIOLENCE GUARANTEED!#BKFC82 | Oct 4 | Tix presale begins 8/18, full onsale 8/19 at https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/lIwboyiKDY
— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 13, 2025
UFC Veterans Have Emerged as Stars in BKFC
Perry has emerged as one of BKFC’s biggest stars in recent years, compiling a 5-0 record within the promotion. The 15-time UFC veteran has earned victories over the likes of Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, Michael Page and Julian Lane in bare knuckle competition. More recently, the 33-year-old suffered a sixth-round stoppage loss against Jake Paul in a boxing match in July 2024.
Stephens, meanwhile, is on a three-fight winning streak under the BKFC banner, including a stoppage win against Alvarez at Knuckle Mania 5 on Jan. 25. “Lil Heathen” returned for a one-off Octagon appearance in his home state this past May, when he dropped a decision to Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines.
READ HERE
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/King-of-Violence-to-Be-Crowned-at-BKFC-82-Headliner-in-New-Jersey-198038
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh