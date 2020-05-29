San Marino
'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' is an American television miniseries about billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This guy was a true piece of shit of a human being. Fake college teacher, stolen fortune, raped numerous underage girls in his private island. How he and his attorneys manipulated the justice system in the United States is amazing. Got what he deserved in the end. Worth a watch.