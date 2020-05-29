  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Television ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’: Netflix Unmasks the Monster

'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' is an American television miniseries about billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This guy was a true piece of shit of a human being. Fake college teacher, stolen fortune, raped numerous underage girls in his private island. How he and his attorneys manipulated the justice system in the United States is amazing. Got what he deserved in the end. Worth a watch.
 
How? let's look at the evidence.

  • Lived into his late 60's
  • More money then you can count
  • Private Islands
  • Women of all types of backgrounds

I'm not exaggerating when I say Epstein lived the best life you can imagine.

Just because he had to die at age 66 doesn't mean much. Most people die around that age anyways.

He pretty much traded 10 years of the miserable old life for more prime-age living.
 
...well, the good thing is someone did kill the guy in his cell and made it look like a suicide. Thumbs up for the New York Metropolitan Correction Center staff.
 
  • Lived into his late 60's
  • More money then you can count
  • Private Islands
  • Women of all types of backgrounds
I'm not exaggerating when I say Epstein lived the best life you can imagine.
Just because he had to die at age 66 doesn't mean much. Most people die around that age anyways.
He pretty much traded 10 years of the miserable old life for more prime-age living.
Lived the best life? At what cost to others? Yes. Let's look at the evidence:
. Fake college professor.
. Fake resume for Wall Street employment.
. Stole his wealth from another person by coercion.
. Raped numerous underage girls.
. A library of video evidence to blackmail high-profile individuals.
. A narcissist who exploited others.
. Killed in his cell. Had a chance to know what true fear means before his death.
. The guy was a piece of shit his whole life.
 
. Fake college professor.
. Fake resume for Wall Street employment.
. Stole his wealth from another person by coercion.
. Raped numerous underage girls.
. A library of video evidence to blackmail high-profile individuals.
. A narcissist who exploited others.
. Killed in his cell. Had a chance to know what true fear means before his death.
. The guy was a piece of shit his whole life.
Yes and he got away with everything.

No consequences whatsoever.
 
No he didn't. He was willing to give up his fortune for bail and was denied. He wanted to flee the U.S. and start a new life. Well, that didn't work out. Killed in his cell. Transferred his wealth to his brother. Died penniless.
 
No.
A guard, a cellmate, a high-profile individual who was getting ready to be blackmailed and ordered a 'hit'?
Child molesters are usually killed in jail or prison worldwide.
 
"Epstein's lawyers said that the evidence concerning Epstein's death was 'far more consistent' with murder than suicide. Michael Baden, an independent pathologist hired by the Epstein estate, observed the autopsy. In October 2019, Dr. Baden said that Mr. Epstein, 66, experienced a number of injuries – among them a broken bone in his neck – that 'are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation...I think that the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide."

* Epstein was killed.
 
I agree with everything you said up until this point lol. He was silenced
He was a sociopath, probably didn't feel much outside the elation he got from raping kids, feeling in control/power, and getting away with it, zero empathy.
 
most likely. and that is not a life worth living and he did not have the best of anything if that's the case.
 
He ran a child trafficking ring to the world's elite.

The media wants you to forget people like Bill Gates, the pope, European royalty and the world's most elite are a bunch of child rapist. Don't forget when Bill Gates tells us how to shape the world, he was a close associate to Epstein.
Our leaders are the worst type of humans out there. Ever wonder why there is so much suffering in the world despite having almost limitless ability to take care of everyone? Because they love the suffering, the hunger, the war and the tyranny. They'll routinely side with dictators and warlords that will kill their own population if it makes them slightly more money.
Will starve populations to create artificial scarcity.
And so on..

How amazing would things be in the world if we didn't have people running the world who literally get off on people's suffering. Literally.

Epstein is about how he was the Amazon prime for child rapist to the world's leaders.
That the world's most elite are :eek::eek::eek::eek: psychopaths who feel they are entitled to rule over us.

This is why they want the story to disappear so much.
 
