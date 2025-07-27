Unlike therapists, these tools aren’t bound by ethical codes or professional guidelines.

Overreliance could be harmful if it inhibits neurodivergent users’ ability to function without it, or if the technology itself becomes unreliable — as is already the case with many AI search-engine results, according to a recent study from the Columbia Journalism Review. “If AI starts screwing up things and getting things wrong,” Suzuki says, “people might give up on technology, and on themselves."Baring your soul to an AI chatbot does carry risk, agrees Gianluca Mauro, an AI adviser and co-author of. “The objective [of AI models like ChatGPT] is to satisfy the user,” he says, raising questions about its willingness to offer critical advice.If AI has the potential to become addictive, Mauro adds, regulation should follow.A recent study by Carnegie Mellon and Microsoft (which is a key investor in OpenAI) suggests that long-term overdependence on generative AI tools can undermine users’ critical-thinking skills and leave them ill-equipped to manage without it. “While AI can improve efficiency,” the researchers wrote, “it may also reduce critical engagement, particularly in routine or lower-stakes tasks in which users simply rely on AI.”While Dr. Melanie Katzman, a clinical psychologist and expert in human behaviour, recognises the benefits of AI for neurodivergent people, she does see downsides, such as giving patients an excuse not to engage with others.A therapist will push their patient to try different things outside of their comfort zone. "I think it's harder for your AI companion to push you," she says.But for users who have come to rely on this technology, such fears are academic.“A lot of us just end up kind of retreating from society,” warns D’hotman, who says that she barely left the house in the year following her autism diagnosis, feeling overwhelmed. Were she to give up using ChatGPT, she fears she would return to that traumatic period of isolation.“As somebody who's struggled with a disability my whole life,” she says, “I need this.”