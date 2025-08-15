  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

'I trust Conor': D. White has more faith in C. McGregor than J. Jones for potential slot on UFC White House card

serious question: how is Conor even being considered for such event after what’s happened legally??


The Allegations and Legal Outcome

December 2018:
A civil jury found McGregor liable for rape in a Dublin hotel—awarding nearly €250,000 in damages to the plaintiff, Nikita Hand.

July 31, 2025:
Ireland’s Court of Appeal upheld the verdict, rejecting McGregor’s appeal.

* Additionally, a criminal investigation is underway in Ireland regarding withdrawn affidavits during the appeal—raising possible perjury concerns

Should athletes found civilly liable for sexual assault be featured in “celebrity” or politically tied events like a fictional UFC White House card?
What message does the UFC send when promoting McGregor in light of a serious legal finding against him?
 
The fact he is talking about two criminals leading a Whitehouse card makes perfect sense.
 
