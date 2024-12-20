International ‘Hundreds’ of girls filmed in school’s mixed-sex bathroom after boy hides phone in toilet roll holder

Police were called to a high school in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, after a female pupil discovered a phone hidden inside a toilet roll holder and reported it to school staff.

It is alleged the device contained ‘hundreds’ of videos of naked teenage girls filmed in changing rooms and toilets.

Police confirmed a 15-year-old boy has since been charged with voyeurism.

Scottish feminism groups are now rightly pointing out the dangers of mixed sex bathrooms.

Thoughts?



 
Wow what a surprise, nobody could've seen this coming!!
 
at least it was a peer and not the janitor

<28>
 
bigot girls, they should welcome diversity or something ......
 
What could go wrong?

Every single parent of those girls should sue the school for allowing this to happen by implementing such berzerk, hard-left policies. Shut the school down, others in the country will see that and drop this shit like a bad habit.
 
Wait, if it was a unisex bathroom he would be recording girls and boys right?

Why does it only mention the female victims?
 
That is a different level of horny. It's just people taking a shit and peeing.
 
