Croo67
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2015
- Messages
- 3,088
- Reaction score
- 1,513
Police were called to a high school in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, after a female pupil discovered a phone hidden inside a toilet roll holder and reported it to school staff.
It is alleged the device contained ‘hundreds’ of videos of naked teenage girls filmed in changing rooms and toilets.
Police confirmed a 15-year-old boy has since been charged with voyeurism.
Scottish feminism groups are now rightly pointing out the dangers of mixed sex bathrooms.
Thoughts?
