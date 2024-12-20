Police were called to a high school in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday, after a female pupil discovered a phone hidden inside a toilet roll holder and reported it to school staff.



It is alleged the device contained ‘hundreds’ of videos of naked teenage girls filmed in changing rooms and toilets.



Police confirmed a 15-year-old boy has since been charged with voyeurism.



Scottish feminism groups are now rightly pointing out the dangers of mixed sex bathrooms.



Thoughts?







