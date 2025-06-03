- I'm gonna join the army and go kick that dork @KnightTemplar ass!

- The great US would never use literature to lure us in joining the army!

Why did you join the army, Loreto?

- My dady vhs colections, Debby does Dallas and Debby does Fort Knox. I think i m hoter than Debby!

“They offer a binary world of hateful foreigners and wonderful Russians – or at least, Russians who become great after learning the lessons of experience,”

Hollywood hyper heroics … PMC ‘Khersones’ by Andrei Belyanin. Photograph: Phoenix

“The market is clearly young and male, but what is stunning is the coarseness. It would be funny if it were not really real. [The books] are tapping into a terrible appetite for destruction, deep yearnings for revenge and a strange view of the Russians as a kind of herrenvolk, a unique people. One source of this mythology is the belief that second world war victory was almost entirely of Russian authorship,” said O’Shaughnessy.