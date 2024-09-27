They added that the issue is even more pressing as a majority of both perpetrators and victims are teenagers.

MOST VICTIMS AND PERPS ARE TEENS ​

As of last Wednesday, more than 800 police reports have been filed nationwide this year for deepfake-related sex crimes, according to Yonhap.



Police have apprehended 387 suspects, more than 80 per cent of whom are teenagers, added the news agency.



About 60 per cent of the victims involved in cases investigated by the police in the past three years were also minors.



Earlier this month, South Korea police said they launched an investigation into whether encrypted messaging platform Telegram abetted the distribution of deepfake porn, including those underaged.



Telegram channels – one allegedly with more than 220,000 participants – were reportedly being used to share these materials.



Deepfake porn includes explicit content where the faces of individuals are digitally superimposed onto other pornographic images or videos using artificial intelligence.



Perpetrators of deepfake crimes have reportedly used social media platforms such as Instagram to save photos of victims, which were then used to create fake pornographic material.



WOMEN LIVING IN FEAR ​

“I no longer post photos on social media, whether it’s my own pictures or pictures of my friends and family. Teenagers should be more worried, but I don’t think age matters because it becomes dangerous once you are exposed,”

