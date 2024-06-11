Paolo Delutis said: The wolf putting in that work this year....this guy's unreal ..



Is he the hardest working man in Glory????

Forreal bro !I forgot to share this update earlier, but Antonio Plazibat is out of his main-event fight against Levi Rigters next month, and as a result GLORY pulled Bahram Rajabzadeh from his matchup against Ștefan Lătescu this weekend to replace the injured Plazi in a 5-round Heavyweight title-eliminator:Ștefan Lătescu will now headline GLORY 94 against Cem Caceres, and Mohamed Amine will replace his spot against Mory Kromah: