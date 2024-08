Smaili vs Orza would be a nice fight. I hear Orza has slimmed down to 70 after losing in his promotional debut to eventual champion Chico Kwasi. And then in K-1 he appeared at 75. I guess he's under contract with Glory, because K-1 noticed him at Galati and still sent his challenger to Shintaro in Japan. Since Glory no longer puts 70, they can be meet at catchweight around 72-73 kg. https://k-1.world/archives/473