News Ștefan Lătescu vs Cem Caceres is set to headline GLORY 94 in Antwerp on August 31

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    6
2018 WFL Lightweight Grand Prix runner-up Younes Smaili will make his GLORY-debut on this card.
Opponent TBA

 
Smaili vs Orza would be a nice fight. I hear Orza has slimmed down to 70 after losing in his promotional debut to eventual champion Chico Kwasi. And then in K-1 he appeared at 75. I guess he's under contract with Glory, because K-1 noticed him at Galati and still sent his challenger to Shintaro in Japan. Since Glory no longer puts 70, they can be meet at catchweight around 72-73 kg. https://k-1.world/archives/473
UVj7Yxe.jpeg
 
Didn't Bahram need to get surgery done? Very quick turn around for both.
 
Enfusion Middleweight-champion Jente Nnamadim has signed with GLORY Kickboxing and is set to make his promotional debut against former title-challenger Serkan Özçağlayan:

 
Let’s see if Jay Overmeer can snap his 3-fight losing streak here.
‘House of Glory’ participant Ismail Ouzgni has looked very solid so far:

 
Great fight between two young LHW’s, both of whom had successful debuts earlier this year:

 
pipilica said:
Smaili vs Orza would be a nice fight. I hear Orza has slimmed down to 70 after losing in his promotional debut to eventual champion Chico Kwasi. And then in K-1 he appeared at 75. I guess he's under contract with Glory, because K-1 noticed him at Galati and still sent his challenger to Shintaro in Japan. Since Glory no longer puts 70, they can be meet at catchweight around 72-73 kg. https://k-1.world/archives/473
UVj7Yxe.jpeg
Click to expand...
Hello, Broadcast! How are you doing?
 
Paolo Delutis said:
The wolf putting in that work this year....this guy's unreal ..

Is he the hardest working man in Glory????
Click to expand...
Forreal bro !

I forgot to share this update earlier, but Antonio Plazibat is out of his main-event fight against Levi Rigters next month, and as a result GLORY pulled Bahram Rajabzadeh from his matchup against Ștefan Lătescu this weekend to replace the injured Plazi in a 5-round Heavyweight title-eliminator:






Ștefan Lătescu will now headline GLORY 94 against Cem Caceres, and Mohamed Amine will replace his spot against Mory Kromah:

1724760612556.jpeg

1724760641716.jpeg
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Forreal bro !

I forgot to share this update earlier, but Antonio Plazibat is out of his main-event fight against Levi Rigters next month, and as a result GLORY pulled Bahram Rajabzadeh from his matchup against Ștefan Lătescu this weekend to replace the injured Plazi in a 5-round Heavyweight title-eliminator:






Ștefan Lătescu will now headline GLORY 94 against Cem Caceres, and Mohamed Amine will replace his spot against Mory Kromah:

View attachment 1060157

View attachment 1060158
Click to expand...

I just watch their Grand prix fight yesterday, 5 round should be interesting between these two ..

Levi is a real sniper though...hes impressed me lately showed a ton of heart against Rico..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
News Endy Semeleer vs Tyjani Beztati superfight is set to headline GLORY 93 on July 20
2
Replies
34
Views
3K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll
PBP GLORY 91 Paris: Semeleer vs Kwasi, Sat. April 27 at 2pm ET/11am PT/20:00 CET, PBP Thread
7 8 9
Replies
164
Views
5K
BoxerMaurits
BoxerMaurits

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,112
Messages
56,098,529
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top