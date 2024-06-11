BoxerMaurits
2018 WFL Lightweight Grand Prix runner-up Younes Smaili will make his GLORY-debut on this card.
Opponent TBA
Full Fightcard:
Smaili vs Orza would be a nice fight. I hear Orza has slimmed down to 70 after losing in his promotional debut to eventual champion Chico Kwasi. And then in K-1 he appeared at 75. I guess he's under contract with Glory, because K-1 noticed him at Galati and still sent his challenger to Shintaro in Japan. Since Glory no longer puts 70, they can be meet at catchweight around 72-73 kg.
Forreal bro !The wolf putting in that work this year....this guy's unreal ..
Is he the hardest working man in Glory????
Forreal bro !
I forgot to share this update earlier, but Antonio Plazibat is out of his main-event fight against Levi Rigters next month, and as a result GLORY pulled Bahram Rajabzadeh from his matchup against Ștefan Lătescu this weekend to replace the injured Plazi in a 5-round Heavyweight title-eliminator:
Ștefan Lătescu will now headline GLORY 94 against Cem Caceres, and Mohamed Amine will replace his spot against Mory Kromah:
