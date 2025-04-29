¿Poirier - Max #3? UFC seems to have big plans for Gaethje

Poirier vs Max is gonna be fun, sure. But Dustin vs Justin was the fight to make. They are 1-1 and as even as it gets.

Maybe Dustin prefers a more winnable opponent for his last dance.
Maybe Justin doesn't want a total war and a potential L that would put him 1-2 and 4-4 since his title fight vs Khabib.

But none of that sounds like Dustin or Justin to me.

JG was the #1 contender (not Arman) before #300. And I'm sure Dana appreciated both Max and Justin for agreeing on their fight, because they could just sit and wait for a TS by then.

LW is about to shake, and I guess JG is granted a TS or at least a TS eliminator.
 
Gaethje vs Paddy, huge PPV main event for international fight week!
Makes sense. With Gaethje's poor wrestling Paddy has a better chance against him

And like, Gaethje keeps shrugging off up and comers so it's not a transparent feed the old guy to hype job like Paddy vs Tony was.
 
Makes sense. With Gaethje's poor wrestling Paddy has a better chance against him

And like, Gaethje keeps shrugging off up and comers so it's not a transparent feed the old guy to hype job like Paddy vs Tony was.
The only curveball is if Islam puts his feet down and doesn't go to WW and demands a real LW instead of a FW, then Gaethje is pretty much the highest ranked real LW for Islam to defend against if Arman has to prove himself first. Paddy is sort of a LW wolf in sheep's clothing, perceived to be an easier win for the older LWs with a name, but just hitting his prime while these guys are starting to fade. I wouldn't be shocked if Paddy beats Olivera, Dustin, Gaethje, or Dariush right now.
 
The only curveball is if Islam puts his feet down and doesn't go to WW and demands a real LW instead of a FW, then Gaethje is pretty much the highest ranked real LW for Islam to defend against if Arman has to prove himself first. Paddy is sort of a LW wolf in sheep's clothing, perceived to be an easier win for the older LWs with a name, but just hitting his prime while these guys are starting to fade. I wouldn't be shocked if Paddy beats Olivera, Dustin, Gaethje, or Dariush right now.
Yeah. The old guard (that UFC always keeps around too long because names sell more PPVs than best ability) is really getting up there and Paddy looks like he's figured stuff out from when I thought he was an overhyped prospect getting an unwarranted push because decent on a mic and from England where UFC is desperate for stars. I've changed my tune on him.
 
