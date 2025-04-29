¿Poirier - Max #3? UFC seems to have big plans for Gaethje

Poirier vs Max is gonna be fun, sure. But Dustin vs Justin was the fight to make. They are 1-1 and as even as it gets.
Maybe Dustin prefers a more winnable opponent for his last dance.
Maybe Justin doesn't want a total war and a potential L that would put him 1-2 and 4-4 since his title fight vs Khabib.
But none of that sounds like Dustin or Justin to me.
JG was the #1 contender (not Arman) before #300. And I'm sure Dana appreciated both Max and Justin for agreeing on their fight, because they could just sit and wait for a TS by then.
LW is about to shake, and I guess JG is granted a TS or at least a TS eliminator.
