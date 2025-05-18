syct23
WATCH: Huge Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge, Emergency Response UnderwayCaleb Howe
(Images via X)
A huge Mexican Navy training vessel decked out in festive lights and adorned with an enormous Mexican flag carrying as many as 200 people crashed dramatically into the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday as hundreds of onlookers along the shoreline watched in horror and many shot video of the wreck.
New York City Emergency Management announced in a post on X Saturday the city is responding to an “incident” at the Brooklyn Bridge, and multiple news outlets including CBS Newsand the New York Post report there is an emergency response on the water at this time for search and rescue as well as emergency evacuation if necessary.
One the extremely tall masts on the large vessel collided with the bridge, causing massive damage. Search and rescue boats are on the water at the time of this post.
The New York Post reports:
Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, with those in critical condition being taken to a nearby hospital for additional treatment.
This is a breaking news story and continues to be updated.